Celtic’s winning run halted by Motherwell as in-form Kevin van Veen scores again

Motherwell's Kevin van Veen celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's equaliser against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park. Photograph: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Celtic 1 Motherwell 1

In-form Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen ended Celtic’s long winning run with a second-half equaliser at Parkhead.

Callum McGregor put Celtic ahead with a deflected long-range strike as they looked to add to their 17 consecutive victories and 21 successive domestic home wins.

But the Scottish Premiership leaders allowed Van Veen the chance to show his threat just after the break and the Dutchman obliged with his ninth goal in six matches and his 20th league goal of the season.

Motherwell held out to move a point closer to Premiership safety as Celtic dropped points for only the third time this season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side can still break the points record of 106 set by Brendan Rodgers’s Invincibles side in 2017 – if they win their five remaining matches.

Celtic, who had Cameron Carter-Vickers back in their team following a knee problem, moved 13 points ahead of Rangers, who travel to Aberdeen on Sunday for their final game before the split.