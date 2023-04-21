Mauricio Pochettino leads race for Chelsea job after Julian Nagelsmann withdraws

Julian Nagelsmann has withdrawn from the race to become Chelsea’s manager after several rounds of talks. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Mauricio Pochettino is the new front-runner for the Chelsea job after Julian Nagelsmann dropped out of the running. The process to find a permanent successor to Graham Potter is continuing but the former Tottenham manager Pochettino, who has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain last summer, has impressed in talks with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy this week.

Pochettino has heard his name sung by match-going Spurs fans in recent weeks, with the north London club also hunting for a manager after the dismissal of Antonio Conte on March 26th. The Argentinian would be a popular reappointment but the board have, as yet, made no serious approach.

Pochettino, who could be of interest to Real Madrid if they were to part company with Carlo Ancelotti, was a contender to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea at the start of the season only for them to choose Potter.

Nagelsmann – sacked by Bayern Munich on March 24th – has also had talks with Chelsea. He had been prominent on a shortlist that includes Vincent Kompany, who has guided Burnley to promotion from the Championship. But Nagelsmann has now decided to withdraw from contention.

Talks were also held with the former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique but he is also out of the running. Chelsea are taking their time with the process after appointing Frank Lampard as interim manager until the end of the season.

Tuchel has gone on to take over from Nagelsmann at Bayern, who have completed their move for the Chelsea coach Anthony Barry. Nagelsmann had made a positive impression during a meeting with Chelsea’s sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, last week and had support from the co-owner Behdad Eghbali. – Guardian