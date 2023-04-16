McCarthy and Mustaki return from injury to add to Pauw’s Ireland options

As if choosing her 23-player squad for the World Cup wasn’t already going to be a tricky enough task for Vera Pauw, she might have two more options to consider yet after the return from long-term injuries of defenders Savannah McCarthy and Chloe Mustaki at the weekend.

When McCarthy came on with half an hour to go in Shamrock Rovers’ draw away to Galway United on Saturday, in what was her debut for the club, it was her first appearance for 13 months after she suffered a cruciate ligament knee injury.

And the injury happened just at a time when the 26-year-old was establishing herself in the Ireland defence, Pauw describing her as her “very mobile terrier” alongside the “twin towers” of Louise Quinn and Niamh Fahey.

Mustaki had become a regular in Pauw’s squad, too, after making her debut against Russia in February of last year, but a groin problem had kept her out of action since December. She returned on Sunday, though, coming off the bench for Bristol City for the final 12 minutes of the Championship leaders’ 5-0 win away to Sunderland.

But while McCarthy has plenty of games ahead with Rovers, their season only five games old, Mustaki just has two league fixtures left with Bristol, so she hasn’t much of a chance to prove her fitness ahead of the friendly against Zambia in June.

Should Mustaki extend her stay with Bristol, having signed a one-year contract last summer, there’s a good chance she’ll be playing in the Super League next season – three points from those last two games will guarantee promotion, and less might even do.

Aoife Mannion, meanwhile, will be the Republic’s sole representative in the FA Cup final after Manchester United beat Brighton 3-2 on Saturday, the defender coming on in injury time. United will meet holders Chelsea in next month’s final after their 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

In Scotland, Claire O’Riordan helped Celtic to a 4-2 win over Premier League leaders Glasgow City to move above Rangers in to second and keep their title hopes alive. City still have a five-point lead, though, so Emily Whelan and Claire Walsh will still be eyeing league medals.

And over in America, a week after winning her 100th cap for Ireland, Denise O’Sullivan was honoured pre-match for making her 100th NWSL appearance for North Carolina Courage. The day ended in disappointment for the Cork player with Courage losing 2-1 to a Washington Spirit side that included O’Sullivan’s new Irish team-mate Marissa Sheva.