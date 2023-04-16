Max Mata’s seventh goal of the season earns Sligo Rovers a draw with Drogheda

Max Mata's seventh goal of the season earned Sligo Rovers a draw against Drogheda United at the Showgrounds. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Sligo Rovers 1 Drogheda United 1

The Premier Division’s top scorer, Max Mata, was on the mark once again to earn Sligo Rovers at draw at the Showgrounds on Saturday night.

The New Zealand striker headed home his seventh goal of the season to cancel out a Drogheda United opener from Ryan Brennan.

It meant the game finished all-square between two sides who are also level on points in the middle of the table.

They were evenly-matched throughout, with persistent rain affecting the quality of the football in a scoreless first half.

The best chance came in the first five minutes, as Will Fitzgerald tested Colin McCabe in the Drogheda goal.

The breakthrough was scruffy when it came seven minutes into the second half, as Rovers failed to clear inside the box, and Brennan was able to prod home from close range.

The goal maintained Rovers’ unwanted record of failing to keep a clean sheet so far this season, but they responded well and pulled level 10 minutes later.

Full back Reece Hutchinson broke forward before crossing for Mata to finish just after the hour-mark.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the closing stages, with Brennan forcing a save from Luke McNicholas and Sligo substitute Kailin Barlow looking lively, but had to settle for a point.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas, Liivak, Mahon, Pijnaker, Hutchinson, Hartmann, Bolger, Browning (Morahan, 58), Radosavievic (Barlow, 60), Fitzgerald, Mata.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe, Adegboyega, Keeley, Jones, Ahui, Rooney, Markey (Heeney, 79), Brennan, Deegan, Draper (Leddy, 79), Grimes.

Referee: A Hunter.