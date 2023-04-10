Cian Murphy’s goal gives Cork City the three points against Dundalk

Cork City 1 Dundalk 0

Cork City secured a crucial victory in the League of Ireland Premier Divison against Dundalk at Turners Cross on Monday afternoon.

In what was a tight opening half, Dundalk enjoyed the majority of the possession in the first half an hour but saw clear cut goal chances generally at a premium. The closest the visitors came to scoring was in the opening minutes through Johannes Yli-Kokko.

On 37 minutes it was Colin Healy’s side that went into the lead. After a flick on by Ruairi Keating into his path, Cian Murphy raced through and slotted home neatly with a low finish in front of a delighted Shed End.

Dundalk had a great chance to level on 72 minutes when a Rayhaan Tulloch strike from outside the box went inches wide, with the same man shooting into the side netting a few moments later.

City managed the game effectively and defended well until the full time whistle. Next up for Colin Healy’s City side is an away trip to take on UCD. While Dundalk will face Derry City at home at the weekend.

Cork City: Corcoran; Coleman, Gilchrist, Bolger, Keating, Bargary (Crowley, 71), Honohan, Murphy (Varian, 77), Čustović, Häkkinen, O-Brien-Whitmarsh (Coffey, 69).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Boyle, Lewis (Ward, 57),, Kelly (Martin, HT), Sloggett, Mueller, McCourt (Hoban, 72), Yli-Kokko (O’Kane, 57), Malley, Tulloch.

Referee: Sean Grant