‘We were waiting on a player like Sinead’ - Vera Pauw hails Farrelly’s Ireland debut

Vera Pauw hailed the international debut of Sinead Farrelly as a potential game-changer for her World Cup-bound team after the midfielder made an impressive debut in Saturday’s 2-0 friendly defeat to the US.

The American-born 33-year-old has been out of the game for almost eight years after coming forward as a whistleblower into abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League, but having joined up with Pauw’s squad for training this week made a rapid-fire debut at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

“Because of her we could play the way we did,” said Pauw as she pointed to Farrelly’s removal from the contest on the hour mark as a key swing moment in the loss. “You could see the difference the moment you miss the player that can keep the ball the way she did. From that moment [when Farrelly came off] there was a storm over us and we couldn’t get away any more.”

As she praised Kyra Carusa’s relentless performance leading as the sole target women up top, Pauw again pointed to Farrelly’s presence and hinted the addition of the FC Gotham playmaker changes how Ireland can approach the World Cup.

“Yeah [Kyra] did really well but we could only play that system because we had the player who could hold the ball,” added Pauw. “We were waiting on a player like Sinead and after the first training we just said we were going to get her in and do it and that balance makes other players better performing. Even against the world champions you could have a game.”

Pauw lamented the concession of the key opener to US right back Emily Fox shortly after the half-hour mark, when Irish players gave her much too much room to fire home from distance. Having started the contest so impressively, the game’s first goal arrived as the hosts picked up steam.

“It started earlier with the long balls that we were giving them and you give away momentum. You give away your grip at the game. I think it’s more our mistake that we were not on the same sheet to play the way we started the game,” said the manager, who insisted the 2-0 defeat courtesy of Lindsey Horan’s second-half penalty nonetheless marked further progress for her team.

“We had nine games undefeated in a row and [seven] clean sheets and we knew that could end today but what I’ve said to the group is I’m really proud,” Pauw said. “We were aiming to make a huge step in our development and huge compliments to all the players for the way they have done it.”

Changes are likely for Tuesday’s second meeting with the Americans in St Louis [12.30am Wednesday Irish time, live on RTÉ 2] but as she sprinted for her flight north, Pauw said she was grateful for the opportunity to go again against the World Cup holders.

“We are going to recover first. We will do a very good recovering session and treat them constantly because we only have two days in between,” she added. “We will build on what we have done today.”