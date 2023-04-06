Chelsea close on Frank Lampard’s shock return as interim manager

Chelsea are close to appointing Frank Lampard as their interim manager in what would be a stunning return to Stamford Bridge. As the club continue to search for a permanent replacement for Graham Potter, Lampard is ready to help on a short-term basis at Chelsea where he played for more than a decade and was sacked as the head coach in January 2021.

Chelsea are progressing their hunt for a longer-term solution by holding discussions in London with Luis Enrique, who is vying with Julian Nagelsmann for the job. But it would suit the club to have a more experienced interim manager than Bruno Saltor, who was put in charge after Potter’s departure on Sunday, and Lampard is expected to be in the dugout for Saturday’s game at Wolves if talks go smoothly.

Lampard attended Chelsea’s goalless draw with Liverpool on Tuesday and has been out of work since being sacked by Everton in January. The former midfielder lasted 18 months as Chelsea’s manager before being fired by the former owner Roman Abramovich. A dreadful run led to his replacement by Thomas Tuchel but his appointment would be welcomed by supporters, who rate him as Chelsea’s greatest player.

Chelsea’s co-controlling owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, are committed to a thorough process in searching for a longer-term option. They have placed the sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, in charge of vetting candidates and do not want to rush their decision. Chelsea, who play the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final away to Real Madrid next Wednesday, are considering at least five coaches.

The early favourites are likely Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, who has flown to London after impressing in initial discussions. Luis Enrique is available after leaving the Spain job after their disappointing World Cup but has a strong pedigree. The 52-year-old won the treble with Barcelona in 2015 and favours a quick, attacking style, although Chelsea will ponder whether much of that Barça side’s success was owed to having Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar in attack.

It is understood Eghbali, whose voice carries significant weight, is a huge admirer of Nagelsmann. The 35-year-old is available after his sacking by Bayern Munich last month and is rated as one of the best managers in Europe.

Some sources believe the job is Nagelsmann’s to lose. However, he has indicated a desire to wait until the summer before working again and will want to know more about Chelsea’s project. Chelsea will need to consider the circumstances around Nagelsmann’s demise at Bayern. The Bundesliga champions had concerns over his personality and habit of tinkering with tactics.

Chelsea are also interested in Mauricio Pochettino, Oliver Glasner and Rúben Amorim. It is understood there is also admiration for Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, although the former Liverpool midfielder is unlikely to be appointed at this stage of his career. The 41-year-old has been in management for less than a year.

Chelsea know they cannot afford to wait too long before making an appointment.

Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain could be looking for new managers this summer and Tottenham are searching for a replacement for Antonio Conte. Spurs are interested in a reunion with Pochettino and are also targeting Nagelsmann. - Guardian