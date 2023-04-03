Ireland facing mother of all tests against in form USA

The current US soccer squad is a family affair. Vlatko Andonovski’s 26-strong group includes five mothers – Casey Krueger, Julie Ertz, Crystal Dunn, Adrianna Franch and Alex Morgan – in camp to prepare for two internationals against the Republic of Ireland in a three day window that requires 856 miles of travel.

The world champions host Ireland this Saturday at the Q2 stadium in Austin, Texas, 7.30pm Irish time, and Tuesday in St Louis, Missouri at 12.30am, with both matches live on RTÉ2.

The US are unbeaten since the Olympic semi-final loss to Canada in August 2021. They recovered to capture bronze with a 4-3 defeat of Australia before a 23-match run, including 20 wins and three draws, scoring 87 goals and conceding just three. Their last match in February was a 2-1 victory over Brazil, which stretched the winning run to 16.

“There can be a moment that we collapse, we will see,” conceded Ireland manager Vera Pauw, “but better now than at the World Cup.”

READ MORE

If not now, Zambia and France under new manager Hervé Renard visit Tallaght on June 22nd and July 6th.

[ Katie McCabe stunner earns Arsenal WSL win over Man City ]

There will be a celebratory feel to the game in Austin on Saturday night as 100 cap milestones reached by Ertz and Denise O’Sullivan are recognised before kick-off. A similar ceremony will happen for Becky Sauerbrunn in St Louise on Tuesday, as the 37 year old wins her 200th cap. Megan Rapione also sits on 199 appearances for the US but she misses this international window through injury.

Ireland have lost Lily Agg to an ankle injury, which allows Birmingham City midfielder Lucy Quinn to rejoin the squad.

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Alannah McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers).