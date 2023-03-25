FAI condems ‘vile and horrific abuse’ directed at Ireland youth players

The FAI have strongly condemned “vile and horrific abuse” directed at Ireland under-15 players on social media.

“The FAI takes the protection of all Irish players seriously,” read a statement on Friday night. “We abhor such ignorant and unacceptable online abuse of any player and we are working with the Gardai, the social media companies, the families of the players and their clubs to ensure that this matter is dealt with in the appropriate manner.

“We have spoken with the players and their families tonight and offered them our full support.”

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill stated: “There is no place for racism in football. To see such young players targeted in this manner is particularly sickening and the FAI will do everything in our power to ensure the perpetrators are identified and held responsible for their disgraceful actions.”

FAI president Gerry McAnaney added: “I was proud to see these players represent Ireland in their under 15 international against Latvia in Whitehall on Tuesday and proud of the delight they took in representing their country. I can assure their families that as an association we fully support all our players. We cannot tolerate such behaviour in society and sport.”

An investigation is ongoing.