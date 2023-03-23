Manchester United bid chaos leads to growing fears Glazers may not sell

Concerns are growing among some parties involved in the Manchester United sale that the Glazers could be trying to push up the price to create leverage for a loan. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Concerns are growing among some parties involved in the Manchester United sale that the Glazers could be trying to “play them”– and that instead of selling the club they are trying to push up the price to create leverage for a loan.

Eyebrows also continue to be raised over claims that up to eight bidders are interested in the club given that only two, the Ineos owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and the Qatari consortium of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, have gone public.

The latest fears come after the deadline for the second round of bids for the club was extended on Wednesday. On Thursday lunchtime all parties involved were still waiting to hear when the new deadline might be for the second round of bidding, with some suggesting that a “fluid” approach could yet be introduced by Raine, the US bank in charge of the sale.

The suspicion remains that Raine is trying to ramp up a bidding process that is not as competitive as some are making out, in order to push the price for United towards the upper end of the Glazers’ £5bn-6bn valuation – significantly higher than the Qataris or Ratcliffe want to pay – or to allow them to create leverage for another loan.

Another option for the Glazers would be to retain the club but sell a minority stake to a US hedge fund, although why anyone would want to hand over so much cash but not run a club themselves is unclear.

The latest plot twist comes as United’s share price has risen by over 15% in thepast five days to $25.42 on Thursday lunchtime.

As things stand, United’s net debts stand at £514.9m, which means that just £35.1m has come off the £550m loaded on to the club as a result of the Glazers’ takeover in 2005. However both Ineos and Sheikh Jassim’s Qatari consortium have promised to return the club to its former glories on and off the pitch.

Sheikh Jassim, a chairman of Qatari bank QIB and the son of a former prime minister of Qatar, has also insisted he would “invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports”.

Meanwhile Ratcliffe, a 70-year-old billionaire, who was born in Failsworth in what is now Greater Manchester, has stressed his deep links with the club he supported as a boy and promised to “put the Manchester back into Manchester United”.

If the club is eventually sold it would comfortably break the world record for a sports team, held by Rob Walton, a member of the family that owns Walmart, who bought the Denver Broncos NFL franchise for $4.65bn (£3.78bn) last year. However, the chances of it happening no longer look quite as certain as they once did.