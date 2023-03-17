Slick Shelbourne bank points against lacklustre Cork City with first away win of season

Premier Division: Cork City 0 Shelbourne 2 (Honohan 10 og, Moylan 50)

Shelbourne claimed their first away victory of the season after an impressive display against Cork City at Turners Cross on St Patrick’s Day. Damien Duff’s side were excellent throughout the contest and rarely looked in danger of not claiming maximum points from the game.

Shels deservedly took the lead in the 11th minute when City defender Josh Honohan unintentionally headed into his own net. A well-worked set piece by the away side ended up with Kian Leavy crossing into the City penalty area, before Honohan mistimed his jump to head beyond Jimmy Corcoran.

Duff would have been extremely pleased with his side’s first-half performance. They controlled the majority of the opening period. City struggled to cope with Shels’ midfield and at times it looked as if they were just chasing shadows, such was the Dubliners’ dominance.

Although Shel’s created little in terms of clear-cut opportunities in front of goal, the away side looked comfortable throughout the first half. The interchange of the Shels players in possession had to be admired as they always seemed to have options on the ball. The Dubliners were also extremely organised defensively, with every player knowing exactly their role when their side were out of possession.

City looked well off the pace in the opening 45 minutes. The home side were careless in possession and struggled to make any sort of impact in the half. However, despite their inferiority, the home side should have gone in level before the break when Barry Coffey found himself on the end of Ruairi Keating’s flick, but with the goal at his mercy the midfielder fired over.

Shels went further ahead five minutes into the second half. Tyrke Wilson picked out Jack Moylan inside the City penalty area, and after perfectly setting himself with an excellent first touch, the Shels’ striker finished calmly into the bottom corner of the net.

City upped their intensity but found little joy. There were claims for a penalty by the hosts when Keating went down under a Shane Griffin challenge but referee Ray Mattews appeared to get the decision right by not awarding the penalty for City.

Cork City: Corcoran; Crowley, Gilchrist, Hakkinen, Honohan; Coleman, Healy (Krezic 56), Coffey (O’Brien-Whitmarsh 81); Bargary (Walker 81), Keating, Varian (Owolabi 73).

Shelbourne: Kearns; J Wilson, Molly, Byrne, Griffin (Ledwidge 76), T. Wilson; Farrell (McManus 14), Leavy (Robinson 65), Caffery; Moylan, Smith.

Referee: R Matthews