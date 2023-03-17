Europa League draw: Manchester United will play Sevilla in quarter-finals

This photograph shows the draw result for the quarter-final of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty

Manchester United have been drawn to play Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, with the winners of the tie playing Juventus or Sporting Lisbon in what is a tricky draw for Erik Ten Hag’s side.

In the other half of the draw, Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen will play Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise, while Dutch side Feyenoord will play Italy’s Roma.

The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on Thursday April 13th, with the second legs on Thursday, April 20th.

Manchester United have been drawn against a Spanish side in every round of the competition, playing Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Real Betis and now will play Sevilla. Sevilla have a proud history in the competition and have won the most Europa League titles in history with six.

READ MORE

Last night, Sporting Lisbon knocked Premier League leaders Arsenal out on penalties.

Earlier, Chelsea and Manchester City were both handed tough Champions League quarter-final ties but will meet in the last four if they advance.

Graham Potters’ Blues face holders and record 14-time winners Real Madrid, managed by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti, with the first leg taking place in Spain.

City manager Pep Guardiola will also be returning to an old side after the reigning Premier League champions were drawn against Bayern Munich in Friday’s quarter-final draw – where on-loan City defender Joao Cancelo could face his parent club.

The Etihad Stadium will host the first tie, with unbeaten City aiming to win their first-ever European Cup and on the back of Erling Haaland’s five goals in their 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig.

If they are to do so, they may also have to also overcome Chelsea in the semi-final stage in what would be a repeat of the 2021 final in which Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game for the London club.

The rest of the draw sees a Serie A derby between champions AC Milan and league-leaders Napoli, while Benfica face Inter Milan, with the other finalists coming from those four teams.