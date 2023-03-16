Robbie Brady misses cut for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad ahead of qualifiers

Robbie Brady has missed the cut for Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland 26-man squad ahead of the European Championships qualification campaign. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Robbie Brady has missed the cut for Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland 26-man squad ahead of the European Championships qualification campaign.

Ireland face Latvia in a friendly next Wednesday before France come to Dublin on March 27th.

Brady’s last start for Ireland was the 3-2 defeat of Armenia last year when he scored a late penalty to secure the win but the 60-cap veteran has lost out to other left sided options in James McClean, Callum O’Dowda and uncapped Scottish-born 23-year-old Mikey Johnston.

Andrew Omobamidele returns to the squad; the Norwich City defender recovered from back surgery to compete with Nathan Collins, John Egan, Dara O’Shea and Seámus Coleman.

READ MORE

Up front, teenager Evan Ferguson is expected to make his first start against Latvia before leading the line against France.

More to follow

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Mikey Johnston (Vitoria, on loan from Celtic).