Nathan Shepperd saves late penalty to give Dundalk the three points against Drogheda

Drogheda United 0 Dundalk 1

The first Louth derby of the Premier Division ended in gallant defeat for Drogheda United. A failure to capitalise on their almost total dominance allowed Dundalk to strike a second half blow to their near neighbours.

Connor Malley’s goal was the sum-total of Dundalk’s attacking endeavours during a match that Drogheda United were far superior from start to finish. With a raucous, sold-out home crowd cheering them on throughout, a goal to underpin their performance proved elusive.

Dundalk still required an intervention from goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd late on. He saved Freddie Draper’s 87th minute penalty after Dylan Grimes was fouled.

Kevin Doherty will take no satisfaction from a daring display that amounted to no points, especially given the game’s status as one of the country’s most fiercely contested derbies.

There has been discourse recently regarding whether teams like part-time Drogheda United have a place in the Premier Division. Losing a game as competitive as this from the league’s schedules would only serve to harm the entire league.

United pressed from the front with an intensity befitting the derby from kick off and Dundalk couldn’t live with them throughout the entire first half. The hosts peppered Nathan Shepperd’s goal with shots, with Dayle Rooney central. He accounted for three of those efforts while Darragh Markey shot over with the goal gaping.

The winning goal came against the run of play and few inside Weavers Park seen it coming. Andy Boyle won the ball on the left and after Rayhaan Tulloch ran at the home defence, Conor Malley curled a fine strike into the bottom corner.

There remained time for late drama. Grimes went over Darragh Leahy’s outstretched leg in the area. Paul McLaughlin pointed to the spot and brandished yellow. Shepperd guessed correctly to deny Draper and pointed his way to a big win.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Ahui (Leddy, 40), Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Deegan; Grimes, Markey, Brennan, Rooney; Draper (Davis, 90+3).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Williams, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett (Muller, 90+2), Malley; Yli-Kokko (O’Kane, 58), Tulloch (Benson, 82); Elliott (Lewis, 58), Hoban (Martin, 76).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin