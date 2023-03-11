Harry Kane scores twice in Tottenham win as Chelsea continue their upturn in form

Tottenham Hotspur 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Tottenham Hotspur blew away the gloom of a demoralising 10 days as Harry Kane’s double helped them to a 3-1 defeat of Nottingham Forest to cement fourth spot in the Premier League on Saturday.

Given a prematch boost by Bournemouth’s earlier shock win over fifth-placed Liverpool, Tottenham took full advantage to get their stalling season back on the rails.

Kane headed them in front after 19 minutes and then blasted home a penalty in the 35th minute after Richarlison, who had earlier been denied a second-minute opener by VAR, was tripped inside the area.

It took Kane’s Premier League haul to 20 for the season, the sixth time he has reached that mark.

Tottenham – who went out of the FA Cup and the Champions League and lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league in their last three games – sealed the points in the 62nd minute when Richarlison set up Son Heung-min for a neat finish.

Forest, in danger of being sucked back into the relegation zone after a resurgence, only came alive when it was too late with captain Joe Worrall heading home in the 81st minute.

Andre Ayew then had a stoppage-time penalty saved by Tottenham keeper Fraser Forster.

Leicester 1 Chelsea 3

Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic got on the scoresheet as Chelsea continued their upturn in form with a 3-1 win at Leicester City.

After a dismal run of two wins in 15 games, Graham Potter’s side have won three on the trot in all competitions and are 10th in the league standings with 37 points, while 16th-placed Leicester will now be looking over their shoulders with concern.

High on confidence following wins over Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund, the visitors bossed the opening spell of the game and drew first blood in the 11th minute when Chilwell’s crisp left-footed volley beat goalkeeper Danny Ward at his near post.

Chelsea were guilty of taking their foot off the gas after their opener, with forward Joao Felix losing possession in his own half in the 39th minute. The ball broke to forward Patson Daka, who fired his effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga to level the score.

Leicester continued to press forward after the equaliser, but it was Chelsea who scored just before halftime when Enzo Fernandez played Havertz through with a delicate chip, which the German lobbed over the head of Ward and into the net.

The hosts did not let up in their intensity after the break and were denied an equaliser by a goalline clearance from substitute Conor Gallagher, before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall miscued an effort from five metres to let Chelsea off the hook.

Chelsea made the most of their lifeline, as January signing Mykhailo Mudryk had a goal ruled out for offside before he turned provider for Kovacic, whose thumping volley sealed the three points for the London club in the 78th minute.

Everton 1 Brentford 0

An early goal from Dwight McNeil earned Everton a precious 1-0 win over Brentford at Goodison Park that dragged Sean Dyche’s struggling side out of the Premier League relegation zone.

McNeil put Everton in front with a superb left-footed finish in the opening minute after an assist by Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The home side spurned several chances to extend their lead in the first half, with Michael Keane, Amadou Onana and Demarai Gray all guilty of poor finishing, while Brentford keeper David Raya saved well from Alex Iwobi following a corner.

Gray, who shot straight at Raya when put clean through by Idrissa Gueye just after the half-hour mark, bundled home minutes before halftime but the video assistant referee ruled the goal out for handball.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford denied Rico Henry with an excellent save minutes into the second half in a match in which Everton’s back line did brilliantly to deny Brentford’s prolific target man Ivan Toney the time and space to operate.

Brentford pushed hard for an equaliser and dominated possession after the break, coming agonisingly close in injury time when Raya went up for a corner in the dying minutes but headed narrowly wide.

Leeds 2 Brighton 2

Jack Harrison scored the equaliser in Leeds United’s 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, making up for the own goal he conceded earlier in the game.

Leeds had arrived at Elland Road with plenty of pressure on them after Bournemouth’s 1-0 upset of Liverpool earlier in the day dropped them into the relegation zone.

They breathed a sigh of relief when Harrison scored in the 78th minute after a short corner from Wilfried Gnonto, giving them a valuable point although they remain in 19th place.

The equaliser came after Harrison, under pressure from Solly March, had put the ball into his own net in the 61st minute.

Alexis Mac Allister had opened the scoring for Brighton in the 33rd minute heading in his ninth goal of the season.

Patrick Bamford then scored his 49th goal overall for Leeds in the 40th minute, when his strike from the edge of the box was deflected and went in off the underside of the crossbar.