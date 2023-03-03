Premier League weekend fixtures, kick-off times, team news and TV details

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has a shot saved by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

SATURDAY (3.0 unless stated]

Manchester City (2) v Newcastle (5), 12.30 – Live on BT Sport 1

City will check on defenders John Stones (thigh) and Aymeric Laporte (illness) but both have returned to training and are nearing fitness. Back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega (hand) will also be assessed.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is available after missing the Carabao Cup loss through suspension. Martin Dubravka, cup-tied at Wembley, is also available, while midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has recovered from an ankle problem.

Last season: Man City 5 Newcastle 0, Newcastle 0 Man City 4

Last five league matches: Man City L W W D W; Newcastle W D D D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Erling Haaland (Man City) 33; Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) 10

Match odds: H 4-9 A 6-1 D 7-2

Referee: Simon Hooper

Arsenal (1) v Bournemouth (19) – Live Premier Sports 1

Injury concerns over Eddie Nketiah mean Arsenal could be without a recognised striker. The forward was seen limping at the end of the win over Everton, while fellow attacker Gabriel Jesus is not ready to return after knee surgery. A similar operation also keeps midfielder Mohamed Elneny sidelined.

Bournemouth are set to welcome Lewis Cook back into the squad after a month and a half out with a knee injury. Lloyd Kelly, David Brooks, Marcus Tavernier and Illia Zabarnyi are close to returning and could be pushing for inclusion next weekend.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Arsenal D L W W W; Bournemouth D L D W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Gabriel Martinelli & Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 11; Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) 8

Match odds: H 2-9 A 12-1 D 5-1

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Aston Villa (11) v Crystal Palace (12)

Villa will be without Leander Dendoncker, who is dealing with a personal matter. Philippe Coutinho (thigh) is not set to be available until after the international break but Diego Carlos is training with the squad again after rupturing an Achilles and back-up goalkeeper Robin Olsen is fit again.

Wilfried Zaha returns to the Palace squad after missing the last four games with a thigh injury. Midfielder James McArthur is also back in business and hoping to make a first appearance of the season, while defender Nathan Ferguson is also nearing full fitness.

Last season: Aston Villa 1 Crystal Palace 1, Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 2

Last five league matches: Aston Villa W L L L W; Crystal Palace D L D D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 9; Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 6

Match odds: H 21-20 A 14-5 D 23-10

Referee: Craig Pawson

Brighton (8) v West Ham (16)

Pervis Estupinan and Solly March are available for Brighton after missing the midweek FA Cup victory at Stoke. Danny Welbeck is also fit, while Billy Gilmour is set to be in the squad. However, Levi Colwill is not yet ready to return and Yasin Ayari misses out through illness.

Danny Ings can return for the Hammers after being cup-tied for the midweek FA Cup loss to Manchester United. Jarrod Bowen could also be back in the starting line-up after an ankle problem, while Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet have stepped up their recovery from injuries.

Last season: Brighton 3 West Ham 1, West Ham 1 Brighton 1

Last five league matches: Brighton W D W D L; West Ham W D D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister & Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton) 7; Danny Ings (West Ham) 9

Match odds: H 3-4 A 7-2 D 27-10

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Chelsea (10) v Leeds (17)

Thiago Silva’s knee injury will keep him out for around six weeks and Mason Mount (abdomen) and Reece James (hamstring) are also out. N’Golo Kante had his first full training session on Friday and nears a return and Cesar Azpilicueta is still going through concussion protocols.

Leeds head coach Javi Gracia shed little light on whether Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Luis Sinisterra and Max Wober will be fit. All four missed the midweek FA Cup defeat at Fulham, while Rodrigo (ankle), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (fractured femur) are working their way back from long-term injuries.

Last season: Leeds 0 Chelsea 3, Chelsea 3 Leeds 2

Last five league matches: Chelsea D D D L L; Leeds L D L L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Kai Havertz (Chelsea) 6; Rodrigo (Leeds) 12

Match odds: H8-13 A 9-2 D 29-10

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Wolves (15) v Tottenham (4)

Matheus Cunha is in line to return for Wolves after suffering an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw at Fulham last week. However, Boubacar Traore (groin), Hugo Bueno (hamstring) and Hwang Hee-Chan (hamstring) are all sidelined for the home side.

Tottenham will have Emerson Royal back after the defender missed the midweek FA Cup loss at Sheffield United with a knock. The visitors remain without captain Hugo Lloris (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle).

Last season: Tottenham 0 Wolves 2, Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Last five league matches: Wolves W W L D L; Tottenham W W L W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Ruben Neves & Daniel Podence (Wolves) 5; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 20

Match odds: H 23-10 A 6-5 D 23-10

Referee: Tim Robinson

Southampton (20) v Leicester (14) – Live Sky Sports Premier League

Che Adams is available for Southampton after missing the last three matches with a knock. Mohammed Salisu is also in contention but young full backs Tino Livramento and Juan Larios remain unavailable.

James Maddison is poised to return for Leicester after illness but Youri Tielemans (ankle), Jonny Evans (thigh) and James Justin (Achilles) remain out for Brendan Rodgers’ team.

Last season: Leicester 4 Southampton 1, Southampton 2 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Southampton L L L W L; Leicester D W W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) 8; James Maddison (Leicester) 9

Match odds: H 17-10 A 13-8 D 9-4

Referee: Robert Jones

SUNDAY

Nottingham Forest (13) v Everton (18) – Live Sky Sports Premier League

Renan Lodi is a doubt with a knock and he could join Serge Aurier (calf), Ryan Yates (illness), Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Dean Henderson (thigh), Willy Boly, Scott McKenna, Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate (all hamstring), Omar Richards (leg) and Giulian Biancone (knee) on the sidelines for Forest.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains a doubt for Everton as he continues to struggle with a long-term hamstring problem. Midfielder James Garner (back) and defender Nathan Patterson (knee) both played for the under-21s in midweek and could rejoin the squad.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Nottm Forest D W L D L; Everton W L W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Brennan Johnson (Nottm Forest) 7; Demarai Gray (Everton) 5

Match odds: H 17-10 A 7-4 D 21-10

Referee: John Brooks

Liverpool (6) v Manchester Utd (3) – Live Sky Sports Premier League

Centre back Joe Gomez (knock), midfielder Thiago Alcantara (hip) and forward Luis Diaz (knee) are still out for Liverpool and boss Jürgen Klopp is likely to freshen up his midfield having played teenagers Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott either side of Fabinho in the midweek win over Wolves.

United expect to have Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho available after both missed the FA Cup victory over West Ham in midweek – Shaw had a minor injury while Sancho was unwell. Anthony Martial is not yet ready to return from his latest injury.

Last season: Liverpool 4 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 0 Liverpool 5

Last five league matches: Liverpool L W W D W; Man Utd L W D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 20; Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 25

Match odds: H 11-8 A 7-4 D 13-5

Referee: Andrew Madley

MONDAY

Brentford (9) v Fulham (7), 8.0 – Live Sky Sports Premier League

The Bees had no game last weekend, with scheduled opponents Manchester United in Carabao Cup action. The extra time off has helped midfielder Frank Onyeka and defender Pontus Jansson to recover from hamstring problems, leaving goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha (ankle) as the only absentee.

Fulham will be without key midfielder Joao Palhinha as he serves the first game of a two-match suspension for receiving 10 yellow cards. Neeskens Kebano, Tom Cairney and Layvin Kurzawa are the others unavailable to manager Marco Silva as they remain sidelined through injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Brentford W D W D D; Fulham L D W W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Ivan Toney (Brentford) 15; Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 11

Match odds: H 1-1 A 13-5 D 5-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor