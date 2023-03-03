Airtricity League Premier Division round-up: Shelbourne end 10-man Bohemians’ winning run

Shelbourne's Kyle Robinson celebrates at the final whistle after the win over Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Tolka Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Shelbourne 1 Bohemians 0

Substitute Kian Leavy got Shelbourne’s season up and running with a cracking late winner as Bohemians can only have themselves to blame as they finished with 10 men at Tolka Park.

Declan Devine’s Gypsies had been the better side until Dylan Connolly was sent off on 67 minutes.

Connolly had burst clear in a counterattack before being stopped by the retreating John Ross Wilson’s superb tackle.

The Bohemians winger got to his feet in frustration before body checking into the Shelbourne right back leaving referee Arnold Hunter little option but to show him a straight red card.

Shelbourne then won a fitful derby on 78 minutes.

Wilson’s cross was only partially cleared by Kacper Radkowski with the ball falling to Leavy.

The 20-year old Reading loanee cut across Kris Twardek before rifling a crisp low drive to the bottom left-hand corner of James Talbot’s net.

Unchanged from their win over Dundalk at Dalymount last time out, Bohemians started with purpose.

But it was Shels’ more direct approach that brought the first sight of goal six minutes in, Mark Coyle blasting a first time drive over the top.

Passing the ball well, Bohemians might have been ahead from their first incisive attack on the game seven minutes later.

Jonathan Afolabi spun Shels skipper Luke Byrne on to Paddy Kirk’s ball down the inside left channel. Connolly should have found the target from the cross to the far post instead of slicing wastefully wide.

It was the 28th minute of a feistily contested derby before we had a first shot on target, Adam McDonnell’s powerful strike from distance straight at Conor Kearns in the home goal.

Likewise at the other end, Tyreke Wilson’s free-kick had the range and accuracy, but not the power to beat Talbot.

Bohemians enjoyed plenty of the ball on the resumption, but it was almost the hour before they troubled Kearns.

Ali Coote came alive to force a save low down at his right-hand post from the Shelbourne goalkeeper before the game really sprang to life in the final quarter.

SHELBOURNE: Kearns; Barrett, Byrne, Molloy; JR Wilson, Coyle (Ledwidge, 49), Lunney, T Wilson; Farrell (Leavy, 59), Caffrey (McManus, 86), Moylan (Robinson, 86).

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Buckley, Horton, Radkowski, Kirk (McManus, h-t); McDonnell (O’Sullivan, 90), Flores; Connolly, Coote (Twardek, 70), McDaid (Akintunde, 70); Afolabi (Willians, 77).

Referee: Arnold Hunter (Northern Ireland).

Dundalk 5 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Dundalk got their season up-and-running in style with a five-star display against St Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park.

The Lilywhites had made a stuttering start with a 1-1 draw at home to UCD on the opening day followed up by a disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Bohemians a week ago. But they got off to a dream start when they hit the front after just five minutes as Patrick Hoban stooped to head past David Odumosu from Connor Malley’s inswinging free kick.

The Louth men then doubled their advantage on the quarter-hour mark when Louie Annesley turned in from close range from Hayden Muller’s cross for what was the Gibraltar international’s first club goal of his career.

A Jake Mulraney free-kick that came back off the woodwork was as close as Tim Clancy’s side came to a response and they found themselves 3-0 down within six minutes of the second half getting under way with Rayhann Tulloch marking his full debut with a goal as he tapped in from close range after Odumosu failed to deal with Muller’s long-range effort.

Daniel Kelly made it four as he raced on to Greg Sloggett’s through ball on 53 minutes to make it 4-0.

Dundalk then added a fifth on 84 minutes with Malley squeezing a shot to the bottom right-hand corner.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Muller, Boyle, Annesley, Leahy (Williams 88); Sloggett, Yli-Kokko (Martin 67), Malley; Kelly (Ward 67), Hoban (O’Kane 77), Tulloch (Elliott 77).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Odumosu; Curtis (Grivosti 54), Redmond, Lewis, Breslin; Forrester, Lennon (Lonergan HT), Kreida (Carty 69); Mulraney (Timmermans 69), E Doyle (Atakayi 61), M Doyle.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).

Cork City 4 UCD 0

Cork City deservedly got their first league win of the season in comprehensive fashion against UCD at Turners Cross.

City began well and they went close to opening the scoring through a Barry Coffey shot that was saved well by UCD goalkeeper Lorcan Healy.

Cork went into the lead in the 14th minute, Matt Healy finding the back of the net with a fine piledriver of a strike from 30 yards out.

The home side almost had a second midway through the first half when Josh Honohan headed just over.

Colin Healy’s side went close again on 36 minutes when Daniel Krezic saw his shot saved as he raced through one on one.

Darragh Crowley doubled the Cork advantage on the stroke of half-time with a cool finish to the net after the ball broke to his path from a corner kick.

Matt Healy went close with another peach of a shot for City early into the second half.

City got a third goal in the 66th minute when Ruairí Keating headed in from a cross by Ethon Varian.

The home side got a fourth through Varian on 71 minutes when he headed into the bottom corner.

CORK CITY: Corcoran; Coleman, M Healy (Walker, 71), Gilchrist, Bolger, Keating (Owolabi, 71), Coffey (Winbo, 57), Bargary, Krezic (Varian, 57), Crowley (J O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 76), Honohan.

UCD: L Healy; Gallagher, Keaney, Barr (O’Connor, 68), Dignam (Izekor, 68), Behan, Nolan (Clarke, 85), Keane, Higgins, Kinsella Bishop (Dempsey, 57), O’Brien (Norris, 57).

Referee: S Grant.

Drogheda United 1 Sligo Rovers 0

Yet another drone flying overheard briefly interrupted proceedings at Weavers Park but it didn’t upset Drogheda United’s momentum as Adam Foley’s second-half goal proved the difference between the hosts and Sligo Rovers, who like the home side, began Friday evening unbeaten.

The league’s new Drone Interference Protocol was enacted in the first half by referee Adriano Reale as once again, play was halted on Boyneside. It only briefly put a halt to a dominant United performance and they were full value for the win.

Kevin Doherty’s team pinned Sligo Rovers back for large periods of the first half, with Ryan Brennan going close. However, Sligo posed a threat too. Twice, Colin McCabe was pressed into action to deny Kailin Barlow.

United’s dominance told after the restart. Foley’s goal capped a period where the visitors’ defence was under siege by those in claret and blue. John Russell’s team had no match for United’s hard running and constant pressing. They have quality too, and it showed.

Dayle Rooney’s cross from the left was hooked in by Foley. It was a smart, improvised finish that flew across Luke McNicholas and into the far top corner

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Ahui, Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Deegan, Brennan; Foley (Grimes, 76), Markey, Rooney; Draper.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas; Brannefalk (Vastsuk, 75), Clancy (Mahon, 84), Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Morahan (Radosavljevic, 57), Browning-Lagerfeldt; Liivak, Barlow (O’Sullivan, 75), Fitzgerald (Hartmann, 57); Mata.

Referee: Adriano Reale.