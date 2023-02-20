Liverpool not for sale confirm owners Fenway Sports Group

John W Henry, Liverpool’s principal owner, has confirmed Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is not looking to sell the club.

FSG has been open to outside investment in Liverpool for several years and enlisted the investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in a sales presentation for the club in November. The move fuelled speculation that the Boston-based company could sell a majority stake in Liverpool, who they have owned since 2010.

Henry has clarified that Liverpool are not for sale and that FSG appointed the two banks to help sound out potential investors. He confirmed the company’s intentions in a rare interview with the Boston Sports Journal before the first day of spring training for the Boston Red Sox, the Major League Baseball franchise that FSG also owns.

Henry was asked by the Journal’s Sean McAdam, in an email exchange, whether he could state with confidence that the Red Sox would not be sold in the near future given FSG’s purchase of the Pittsburgh Penguins ice hockey team and the potential sale of Liverpool.

READ MORE

Henry replied: “Yes. I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process. Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?”

FSG bought Liverpool for £300 million and is close to completing its redevelopment plans for Anfield with a new £80 million stand on Anfield Road. FSG sold a 10 per cent stake in the company to RedBird Capital Partners in March 2021 for £543 million. It is seeking fresh investment in Liverpool before what is expected to be a summer of significant change for Jürgen Klopp’s team.