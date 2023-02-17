Mikel Arteta urges Premier League to change fixture policy before Arsenal’s early start at Villa

Mikel Arteta has called for the Premier League to afford top-flight fixtures the same privilege as Champions League games and avoid scheduling Wednesday-to-Saturday-lunchtime turnarounds in future.

Arsenal visit Aston Villa on Saturday at 12.30pm and the match will kick off 63 hours after the final whistle blew on Wednesday night’s 3-1 defeat by Manchester City. It means recovery time is scarce and the situation is different for teams in European action, who never play earlier than 3pm the following Saturday if they have been in action on Wednesday.

“I think that should apply to any competition,” Arteta said, describing the situation as “a bit unusual” and pointing out the rule for Champions League teams that was applied after a meeting in May 2021. “I think that (short gap between matches) is why one of the changes was made towards the Champions League teams. I think following the same principle, talking physiologically, it is very difficult in that period to get the best outcome and reduce the injury risk for players.”

Arteta was clear that he was not getting his excuses in early and that his team will have “full energy” to face Villa, who are managed by his predecessor, Unai Emery. In practice the situation is only slightly different from that which Arsenal will face in March, with international travel time factored in on one occasion, when they play Sunday 2pm kick-offs against Fulham and Crystal Palace after contesting Europa League last-16 ties on the previous Thursday evenings.

But the margins are fine in an increasingly tight title race and he may be frustrated that City, who leapfrogged Arsenal at the top after their win at the Emirates, kick off at Nottingham Forest at 3pm on Saturday.

Thomas Partey, who missed the City game with a thigh injury, will be tested but Jorginho is likely to continue deputising in midfield. Emile Smith Rowe could return to the squad after injury and Arteta may be tempted to freshen up his starting XI, with Leandro Trossard a viable replacement for a slightly off-colour Gabriel Martinelli.

“He’s had an impact every time he’s been on the pitch so he’s an option,” Arteta said of the Belgian. – Guardian