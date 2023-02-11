Premier League round-up: Leicester score four again to add to Antonio Conte’s woes at Spurs

Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy scores his side's first goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium. Photograph: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire

Leicester 4 Tottenham 1

Leicester routed Tottenham to increase the pressure on Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

Nampalys Mendy’s first goal in over six years inspired the Foxes to a 4-1 comeback win at the King Power Stadium.

James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho and Harvey Barnes also netted as the hosts scored four for the second straight game.

Rodrigo Bentancur had briefly given Spurs the lead but they crumbled during an error-strewn performance.

Conte returned to the dugout after gallbladder surgery but his side failed to build on their impressive victory over Manchester City.

Defeat left them a point adrift of the top four having played two games more as their uphill battle to clinch a Champions League spot continued.

For Leicester, their second revival of the season rolls on after last week’s 4-2 win at Aston Villa.

Questions were, again, being asked of the Foxes and boss Brendan Rodgers after four defeats in five but they have answered any lingering doubts.

Fulham 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Fulham ended Nottingham Forest’s five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with a deserved 2-0 win at Craven Cottage to move up to seventh.

A goal in either half from Willian and substitute Manor Solomon earned Marco Silva’s team a first victory in four matches against an injury-hit Forest side who were subdued and unable to muster much attacking threat.

Steve Cooper’s visitors suffered a cruel and record-breaking blow after only seven minutes, losing central defensive pair Willy Boly and Scott McKenna to injury – the earliest in Premier League history that a team replaced two of the starting XI.

Southampton 1 Wolves 2

Southampton were dealt a major blow in their fight for Premier League survival following a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Wolves at St Mary’s Stadium.

The home side had an extra player for two-thirds of Saturday’s fixture after Mario Lemina’s controversial dismissal with only 27 minutes on the clock.

But after Carlos Alcaraz opened the scoring moments before Lemina’s sending-off, Jan Bednarek comically bundled into his own net with debutant Joao Gomes scoring the winner in the closing stages.

Nathan Jones will face further scrutiny over his position as a chorus of boos rang around St Mary’s at the final whistle with supporters aiming the chant, “get out of our club”, and “you don’t know what you’re doing” at the beleaguered Welshman.

Crystal Palace 1 Brighton 1

James Tomkins took advantage of a mistake by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to earn Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw against Brighton at Selhurst Park.

Sanchez was unable to hold a Michael Olise free-kick and Tomkins pounced to nod home to level in the 69th minute.

Brighton had taken the lead six minutes earlier when Solly March connected with Pervis Estupinan’s cross at the far post on an afternoon largely dominated by the visitors.

The Seagulls also had a first-half goal disallowed by VAR.

Estupinan thought he had broken the deadlock when he curled into the top corner after 32 minutes but was ruled out due to an offside in the build-up.