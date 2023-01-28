FA Cup round-up: Jack Harrison’s stunning strike puts Leeds on road to Accrington win

Leeds United's Jack Harrison celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mate Marc Roca during the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium. Photograph: Peter Powell/AFP via Getty Images

Accrington Stanley 1 Leeds United 3

Leeds avoided another FA Cup upset by winning 3-1 at Accrington to reach the fifth round for just the fourth time in 20 years.

Jack Harrison’s stunning strike gave the Premier League side an interval lead and two goals in as many second-half minutes from Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra killed the tie.

But it was not all plain sailing for Jesse Marsch’s side and League One side Accrington deservedly pulled one back through teenage substitute Leslie Adekoya’s first senior goal.

But Leeds, dumped out of the cup by the likes of Hereford, Histon, Rochdale, Sutton, Newport and Crawley in recent years, had too much quality for their hosts and reached the last 16 for the first time in seven years.

Walsall 0 Leicester City 1

Kelechi Iheanacho was Leicester’s FA Cup saviour again as the Foxes squeezed past Walsall.

The substitute’s deflected strike clinched a 1-0 win to send the visitors into the fifth round and spare Youri Tielemans’s blushes.

The skipper missed a second-half penalty before Iheanacho ended the Saddlers’ stubborn resistance.

Iheanacho, who also scored the winner in the 1-0 third-round victory at Gillingham, now has 17 goals in 23 FA Cup appearances.

It was a slog for Leicester with Walsall edging the first half but Michael Flynn’s men never seriously tested Daniel Iversen.