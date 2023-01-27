Arsenal looking to add third January signing with £60m bid for Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo

Arsenal have submitted a £60m bid to sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton as Mikel Arteta tries to strengthen his squad for the title run-in.

Chelsea had a £55m verbal proposal for the midfielder rejected this month and Brighton hope to keep the 21-year-old but Arsenal are pushing for a deal and negotiations are a key juncture.

Arteta said this week he wanted a midfielder because of a knee injury to Mohamed Elneny. With Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand the manager is determined not to waste the chance to win the club’s first title since 2004.

This month Arsenal have brought in the forward Leandro Trossard from Brighton for up to £26m and the defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia for about £22m including add-ons.

Leicester are in advanced talks to sign the winger Tetê from Lyon. The Brazilian had been linked with Leeds but the Yorkshire club are focused on trying to buy the midfielder Weston McKennie from Juventus.

Wolves have a deal to sign João Gomes from Flamengo for €18m (£15.8m) plus add-ons, with the Brazilian club getting a sell-on clause for the 21-year-old midfielder.

Nottingham Forest are keen to loan Keylor Navas from Paris Saint-Germain. The goalkeeper is open to the move but his club are deciding whether to sanction it. – Guardian