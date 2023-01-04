Rodrigo nearly wins it late for Leeds as West Ham’s wait for a win goes on

Leeds 2 West Ham 2

Jesse Marsch says the stress of life as Leeds manager is so intense that, at times, he hates his job. Not to be outdone, David Moyes claims to have “loathed every minute” at the helm of West Ham in recent weeks.

Both men will say there are also times when they love their positions but this was a night when they had to settle for reasonable contentment in the form of a messy yet gloriously compelling draw which, in ending the visitors run of five consecutive Premier League defeats, left Leeds fans horribly frustrated.

With the foot of the table far too close for comfort Moyes’s job security remains gossamer thin and he had reason to be relieved Marsch had not started Jack Harrison, a transformative second half substitute.

West Ham announced the death of David Gold, their co-chairman, on Wednesday morning. By early evening, a torrent of tributes had marked his passing, with the words of Steve Parish perhaps best capturing the prevailing tone: “He knew how to win with grace and lose with dignity,” said Crystal Palace’s chairman. A bouquet of flowers was placed on the empty seat Gold would have occupied.

Another David, the one occupying Elland Road’s away technical area, has become overly familiar with defeat during a quintet of successive league defeats featuring only two goals. Yet given Leeds have kept only three clean sheets all season Moyes must have sensed an opportunity against a defence so porous relegation remains a real peril. Perhaps this mutual fear of a Championship future explains why the Leeds manager greeted his opposing counterpart so warmly with the pair exchanging hugs, handshakes and words before kick off.

Marsch hopes Max Wober will prove the answer to some of his problems but the £10m left sided Australia defender arrived from Red Bull Salzburg too late to be eligible for involvement here.

The newcomer insulated himself from the West Yorkshire chill by zipping his club anorak up to the neck but Declan Rice had no protection as an, albeit accidental, kick in the face from Rodrigo left West Ham’s England midfielder requiring prolonged treatment on a cut ear.

Rodrigo was subsequently booked and could arguably count himself slightly fortunate not to have been sent off for an unintentional but potentially damaging challenge.

In those cameos when Rice and company pressed high up the pitch and forced Leeds into defensive mistakes the visitors, and their passing, sporadically convinced. But they could not sustain it and, like Marsch’s starting XI, seemed a bit short on identity. Indeed there were periods when things became so incoherent it seemed that both teams might have been making it up as they went along.

Everything changed when Wilfried Gnonto decided it was time to remind everyone why he scored his first senior goal for Italy at the age of 18 and Crysencio Summerville demonstrated why he is such a highly regarded Netherlands Under-21 international winger.

Gnonto, now 19, used his left foot to render Lukasz Fabianski helpless courtesy of a sublime finish after meeting Rodrigo’s flick and playing a one-two with Summerville. The latter’s contribution, the most subtle of chipped passes, thoroughly confounded Moyes’s rearguard.

Leeds United players don Mateusz Klich t-shirts as they give the Pole a guard of honour following his final game at Elland Road 🤍🙌 pic.twitter.com/6U1SYqKwwq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 4, 2023

Briefly, West Ham seemed set to surrender and Gnonto came close to another goal but then the visitors almost equalised when Illan Meslier raced well out of his area to clear only for Vladimir Coufal to try his luck from 45 yards. Moyes looked suitably resigned as the ball arced tantalisingly goalwards before eventually landing tamely on the roof of the net.

When Struijk tripped Jarrod Bowen in the area, things finally were looking up as, thanks to VAR, a penalty was awarded. Although Lucas Paquetá's elaborate run up did not convince his spot-kick – expertly lifted into the top corner – defied Meslier and the game was level.

The second half was 43 seconds old when Gianluca Scamacca gave West Ham the lead. It began with Brenden Aaronson’s slapdash attempted pass allowing the visiting striker to intercept and swivel seamlessly as he took a steadying touch to send a low shot curving in off a post.

Until that fabulous finish Scamacca had been virtually anonymous but the Italian celebrated making the very most of one of Leeds’s frequent concessions of possession.

As isolated boos from Leeds fans became audible, Coufal and Summerville became embroiled in an unpleasant altercation.

Rodrigo lifted the mood courtesy of a finely calibrated equaliser, beautifully struck from 20 yards after his collection of Harrison’s pass. It was Rodrigo’s 10th goal of the season and a vindication of Marsch’s decision to replace Aaronson with the immensely impressive Harrison. Fabianski then earned his money performing wonders to save Rodrigo’s header at the death.

- Guardian