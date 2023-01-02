Kyogo Furuhashi’s late equaliser denies Rangers to keep Celtic in charge

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic retrieves the ball after he scores his teams second goal against Rangers. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty

Rangers 2 Celtic 2

Here we had the rarest of Old Firm outcomes, where both teams could emerge with contentment.

For Celtic, Kyogo Furuhashi’s late equaliser maintains what should be an unassailable nine-point advantage in the Scottish Premiership. The recently appointed Rangers manager Michael Beale will take heart from his team’s display; the hosts trailed at the interval but in seven second-half minutes fired themselves in front. With that, Beale will believe his team are not as far adrift of Celtic as many onlookers believe.

This was a sweet moment for Kyogo. Pouncing on a loose ball, he slammed high beyond Allan McGregor to score his first goal against Rangers. From there, and during seven minutes of stoppage time, Celtic looked the likelier winners. A point apiece, however, was never likely to sting.

Daizen Maeda had sent Celtic in front early on after capitalising on a loose Alfredo Morelos pass. The Japan international beat the advancing McGregor. Celtic were vastly superior to a ragged Rangers team during the opening 45 minutes but would rue the failure to claim a second goal.

Whatever Beale’s message at half-time, it worked. Ryan Kent curled a fine shot beyond Joe Hart to restore parity, Fashion Sakala having produced equally impressive build-up work. Soon, Carl Starfelt upended Sakala; James Tavernier sent the resultant penalty high past Hart to send Ibrox into raptures.

Celtic felt they should have been awarded a penalty, a VAR check instead determining Connor Goldson was not guilty of handball. Malik Tillman should have notched a Rangers third but delayed his shot. The visitors added firepower from the bench but did not look especially threatening until Kyogo, a hitherto peripheral figure, took his opportunity. The title should again be Celtic’s. Rangers have cause for broader hope. - Guardian