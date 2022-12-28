Manchester United unlikely to sign striker permanently in January window

Manchester United are more likely to sign a striker on loan rather than a permanent deal in the January window, with the focus on the summer market, as is the club’s usual policy.

The news comes after Liverpool reached an agreement with PSV to sign Cody Gakpo for an initial €42 million next month, the Dutch forward having been under consideration by the Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who parted company with United during the World Cup.

It is understood that one option United explored regarding Gakpo was a payment for a loan plus a commitment to purchase the player in the summer, but it was not as attractive to PSV as Liverpool’s willingness to buy him outright. Ronaldo’s departure means United have saved around €11.3 million in the wages that would have been paid to the Portuguese for the budget to recruit a forward for Ten Hag. But finance for any fresh signing remains severely limited at the club, with its owners, the Glazers, having served notice that it is for sale if a suitable offer is received.

While the fee for Gakpo, which could rise to €57 million, might have been countenanced by United, the club did not make a firm offer for the 23-year-old, allowing Liverpool to move in quickly for his signature. Ten Hag needs to add a proven goalscorer to his squad, United having scored only 20 times in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford is their top scorer with four goals.

While Ten Hag and John Murtough, United’s football director, continue to assess striking options for possible recruitment in the winter window, any new addition is expected to be temporary rather than a major long-term signing, the club content with the €260 million spent last summer.

Talking after Tuesday’s 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest, the United manager said: “I think we are always in the market but it has to match the sporting criteria and also the financial criteria.”

João Félix is one name that would have interested United as the Portuguese forward appears unhappy at Atlético Madrid, but even his loan fee is likely to be too expensive in this window. The club have all but ruled out a renewed effort to sign Marko Arnautovic, the Bologna forward, who Ten Hag assessed in the summer. - Guardian