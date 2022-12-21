Republic of Ireland announce March friendly against Latvia

Ireland's Anthony Stokes and Latvia's Nauris Bulvitis in action during the a fixture in 2013. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The Republic of Ireland have announced a March friendly against Latvia to start their 2023 programme.

The game will take place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Wednesday, March 22nd and serves as a warm-up for their opening European Championship qualifier against World Cup finalists France.

Stephen Kenny’s side start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against France in Dublin on March 27th.

Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar are also in Group B of Euro qualifying.

Ireland, who ended 2022 with a 1-0 friendly win in Malta in November, have won all five of their previous fixtures against Latvia.