League of Ireland attendances on the rise since 2019

Attendances in the League of Ireland’s SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division have dramatically risen by nearly a third (29 per cent) compared with the season before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019.

Crowds in the First Division have also risen by 135 per cent, with an extra 102,205 attendees compared to 2019. The Women’s Premier Division had 23,907 people at games in 2022.

Since 2019, crowds at Shelbourne have increased 172 per cent, at Drogheda United have increased 169 per cent, at St Patrick’s Athletic by 81 per cent.

Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers have enjoyed the increased capacity at Tallaght Stadium with a rise in average attendances of 37 per cent from 3,384 to 5,379 in 2022. That stadium also hosted the largest crowd of the season, 7,726 in attendance to see Hoops lift the title against Derry City.

There were 32,412 people at the Aviva Stadium for the FAI Cup final, where Derry City beat Shelbourne.