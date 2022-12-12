Shamrock Rovers to begin defence of Premier Division title away at Sligo Rovers

Rovers’ manager Stephen Bradley and his son Josh Bradley celebrate as Ronan Finn lifts the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers will begin their defence of the Premier Division title with an away game against Sligo Rovers on Saturday, February 18th.

FAI Cup winners Derry City will play St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park, while Cork City will mark their return to the top flight against Bohemians at Turner’s Cross on Friday, February 17th. Also on that opening night, Dundalk will play UCD and Shelbourne will play Drogheda United.

The first round of matches were confirmed this afternoon by the FAI as part of a teaser for the full list which will follow later this week.

In the Women’s Premier Division, Shamrock Rovers will also visit The Showgrounds on March 4th to take on Sligo. Champions Shelbourne take on Cork City in their opening clash.

In the First Division, Kerry FC play their first-ever game against Cobh Ramblers on February 17th.

Men’s Premier Division

Friday, February 17th

Cork City v Bohemians

Dundalk v UCD

Shelbourne v Drogheda United

St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City

Saturday, February 18th

Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers

Women’s Premier Division

Saturday, March 4th

Galway United v Wexford Youths

Shelbourne v Cork City

Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers

Treaty United v Bohemians

Athlone Town v Peamount United

Men’s First Division

Friday, February 17th

Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers

Treaty United v Bray Wanderers

Wexford v Waterford

Finn Harps v Galway United

Saturday, February 18th

Longford Town v Athlone Town