Shamrock Rovers to begin defence of Premier Division title away at Sligo Rovers

Shamrock Rovers will begin their defence of the Premier Division title with an away game against Sligo Rovers on Saturday, February 18th.
FAI Cup winners Derry City will play St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park, while Cork City will mark their return to the top flight against Bohemians at Turner’s Cross on Friday, February 17th. Also on that opening night, Dundalk will play UCD and Shelbourne will play Drogheda United.
The first round of matches were confirmed this afternoon by the FAI as part of a teaser for the full list which will follow later this week.
In the Women’s Premier Division, Shamrock Rovers will also visit The Showgrounds on March 4th to take on Sligo. Champions Shelbourne take on Cork City in their opening clash.
In the First Division, Kerry FC play their first-ever game against Cobh Ramblers on February 17th.
Men’s Premier Division
Friday, February 17th
Cork City v Bohemians
Dundalk v UCD
Shelbourne v Drogheda United
St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City
Saturday, February 18th
Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers
Women’s Premier Division
Saturday, March 4th
Galway United v Wexford Youths
Shelbourne v Cork City
Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers
Treaty United v Bohemians
Athlone Town v Peamount United
Men’s First Division
Friday, February 17th
Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers
Treaty United v Bray Wanderers
Wexford v Waterford
Finn Harps v Galway United
Saturday, February 18th
Longford Town v Athlone Town