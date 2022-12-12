Ireland team to be based in Brisbane for Women’s World Cup 2023

The Republic of Ireland women’s national team will be based in Brisbane, Australia for the duration of their stay at the Ffifa Women’s World Cup 2023.

The Ireland squad will stay at the Emporium Hotel and use Goodwin Park for training once they land in Brisbane in early July ahead of the tournament kicking off.

Ireland’s first game in Group B, against the co-hosts Australia, will be played in the Sydney Football Stadium on July 20th before they travel to Perth to meet Canada on July 26th in the Perth Rectangular Stadium and then take on Nigeria in Lang Park in Brisbane on July 31st.

Ireland WNT manager Vera Pauw said: “We are delighted that our team base camp will be in Brisbane, because it was actually our first choice and will help with our preparation for our games in the World Cup.

READ MORE

“A lot of work has already taken place in preparation for next year’s tournament and we look forward to getting the players back in again for a camp in February.”