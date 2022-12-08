Raheem Sterling hopes to join England camp on Thursday after home burglary

Raheem Sterling hopes to fly back to Qatar on Thursday and rejoin England’s World Cup camp before the side’s quarter-final against France on Saturday.

Sterling has been finalising his security arrangements after the robbery at his Surrey home and does not want to leave the United Kingdom until he is satisfied that his family are safe.

Jewellery and watches were among the items stolen at the home of the England winger, who was forced to fly back to the UK to deal with the incident. Sterling, who missed England’s last-16 victory over Senegal last Sunday, was understood to have been left “shaken” by the break-in and fearing for the safety of his fiancee and three children. The robbery is being investigated by Surrey police.

Sterling is prioritising his family’s wellbeing before making any decision on whether to fly back to Qatar and return to England’s Al Wakrah base. The 27-year-old, who has not been placed under any pressure by the England manager, Gareth Southgate, has been bolstering the security around his home and hopes to be able to rejoin his teammates on Thursday. If he makes it back to Qatar in time then he could be involved when England face France.

Southgate will still need to make an assessment on whether Sterling is ready to be part of the matchday squad against the world champions. The Chelsea forward, who has 20 goals in 81 caps, has been unable to take part in any preparations this week and has been through a difficult ordeal.

Equally, Southgate needs every attacking tool at his disposal against France and he will want strength in depth on the bench. Sterling had lost his place in England’s starting lineup before flying home last Sunday, but he is one of the most experienced players in the squad and played a vital role in Southgate’s side reaching the final of Euro 2020. – Guardian