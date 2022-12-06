LIVE Portugal v Switzerland: World Cup last 16

Some other World Cup-related reading as Roy Keane has caused a stir in Brazil with his comments on ITV complaining about Brazilian goal celebrations and dancing. Former Ireland midfielder took exception to Brazil players and manager dancing after scoring goals.

“Brazilian footballers like to dance when they score. Full stop. Respect it and deal with it. It’s hard to explain an authentic demonstration of happiness to someone who doesn’t know how to express happiness.”

[ ‘I think Roy Keane … should get f***ed’: how the pundit became a hate figure in Brazil ]

As reported yesterday, Portugal coach Santos was unimpressed with Ronaldo’s reaction to a substitution against South Korea.

“Have I seen the images? Yes, I didn’t like it, not at all. I didn’t like it. I really didn’t like it. But from that moment onwards everything is finished regarding that issue. These matters are resolved behind closed doors. It’s resolved. Full stop on this matter and now everyone is focused on tomorrow’s match.”

The result is Ronaldo will not start this key game for his country against Switzerland.

[ Portugal coach Santos unimpressed with Ronaldo’s reaction to substitution ]

Team news: As mentioned in the previous post, Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched skipper and all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. He appeared to challenge Santos over the decision to substitute him in their loss to South Korea but the 37-year-old, a free agent after leaving Manchester United, denied that was the case. Gonçalo Ramos will start up front.

Xherdan Shaqiri will line up with skipper Granit Xhaka in midfield for Switzerland. Breel Embolo, Switzerland’s top scorer in Qatar with two goals, continues to lead the line while first choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer returns after missing their last group game against Serbia due to illness.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, William Carvalho, Goncalo Ramos

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the final last 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland in Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Portugal qualified top of the group after two wins in their opening games, while Switzerland came through a wild game with Serbia to book their place. Cristiano Ronaldo will not start the game, he’s been dropped for 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, after reports of a rift with the manager Fernando Santos.