LIVE Ghana v Uruguay and Portugal v South Korea: World Cup Group H updates

“Just in case Ghanaian memories were fading, Uruguay granted them an audience with a ghost.” Luis Suárez took the press conference before the Ghana game and came out fighting, justifying his decision to punch the ball from the net in the last minute to deny Ghana the goal that would put them into the World Cup semi-finals in 2010.

“I didn’t say sorry because I did the handball but Ghana’s player missed the penalty, not me,” he said. “Maybe I would apologise if I tackled and injured a player but in this situation I took the red card, the referee gave a penalty and it’s not my fault because I didn’t miss the penalty. The player who missed it said he’d do the same. It’s not my responsibility to take the penalty.”

[ ‘I’m not sorry’: Luis Suárez back in eye of the storm for Ghana rematch ]

Rewatch that infamous moment here and make your own mind up on the ethical merits. It sets up an interesting game anyway, that’s for sure. Luis Suárez starts up front with Darwin Nunez.

12 years ago this infamous Luis Suarez handball moment happened.



Today Ghana 🇬🇭 v Uruguay 🇺🇾 will meet again, with some unfinished business for the Black Stars.



Ghana have not forgotten.



pic.twitter.com/f0IWNmHfSm — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) December 2, 2022

Hellow and welcome to live coverage of the afternoon World Cup games, with two games in group H. Portugal are through and will top the group barring a loss and convincing victory for Ghana against Uruguay. Ghana will progress with a draw against Uruguay, as long as South Korea don’t beat Portugal by two goals. Uruguay need to beat Ghana, that will put them through if South Korea don’t beat Portugal. If South Korea beat Portugal, then Uruguay will have to better their result to go through.

In other words, all to play for!