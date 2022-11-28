Irish football mourns death of national team’s first manager, Mick Meagan

After retiring from playing, Mick Meagan became the first manager of the Republic Ireland national side in 1969. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

Former Republic of Ireland manager and player Mick Meagan has died, aged 88 after battling a long illness.

Meagan was the first ever Republic of Ireland manager in 1961 after the selection committee process for the Irish team was ended and he took over until 1971. He was capped himself on 17 occasions.

His playing career also included winning the English League title with Everton, as well as lining out for League of Ireland clubs Drogheda, Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers. He also managed Drogheda and Shamrock Rovers.

FAI president Gerry McAnaney said: “We have lost a truly great Irish football man with Mick’s passing.

“Mick was a history maker with our international team, he contributed so much to Everton, Huddersfield Town and Halifax Town in England and across the League of Ireland during his time as a player and a manager.

“Our thoughts are with all the Meagan family and their many friends at this difficult time. At dheis De go raibh a hanam.”

An Everton club statement read: “Everyone at Everton is saddened to learn of the passing of Mick Meagan at the age of 88.

“The former Blues defender, who made 177 appearances and scored one goal during a 14-year stint at the club, passed away on Sunday after a long battle with illness.

“Meagan grew up in Dublin, Ireland, and, after appearing in a match against a Liverpool district team in his hometown, he was signed by Everton in 1952. He was part of the side that secured the league title in 1962/63 and also won the Charity Shield the same year.”