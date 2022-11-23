World Cup injury news: Harry Kane to have scan on right ankle

England captain Harry Kane will have a scan on his right ankle before Friday’s World Cup Group B match against the United States, British media reported on Tuesday.

The striker was caught by a tackle from Morteza Pouraliganji in the 48th minute of England’s opener on Monday against Iran, which they won 6-2, and replaced by Callum Wilson in the 75th.

Kane, who has suffered with ankle problems in the past, was later seen slightly limping and wearing a light strapping. He will have a scan on Wednesday to see if there is any damage.

France's Lucas Hernandez leaves the pitch after picking up an injury. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Meanwhile, Lucas Hernandez has become the latest France player to be ruled out of the World Cup.

The Bayern Munich defender was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Australia and subsequent scans have shown a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee.

It means Hernandez will be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and play no further part in the holders’ attempts to defend their World Cup title in Qatar.

National team boss Didier Deschamps said: “Like the whole group, players and staff, I am extremely sorry for Lucas.

“We are losing an important element. Lucas is a warrior and I have no doubt that he will do everything possible to return to the game.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabian footballer Yasser al-Shahrani assured fans he was recovering well after sustaining a nasty head injury during Saudi Arabia’s match against Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

Speaking from a hospital bed where he was being treated, the football player said: “I wanted to assure you that I am okay. Pray for me. And congratulations to our Saudi fans on the win. You deserve it.”

Al-Shahrani collided with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais, resulting in a fractured jaw, broken facial bones and internal bleeding.

The Saudi National Team said al-Shahrani’s condition was stable and is currently under observation.