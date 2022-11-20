Netherlands boss van Gaal calls time on Qatar-bashing to focus on third tilt at winning World Cup

Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal with a team official at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha ahead of the match between Senegal and Netherlands. Photograph: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal, one of the chief critics of hosting the World Cup in the Arabian desert, has called time on Qatar-bashing, on Fifa-bashing, on bashing in general.

“I am no longer going to speak about political issues,” began the Dutch maestro ahead of their opening game against a Senegal team devastated by the loss of Sadio Mané. “I put a full stop after all these issues after we invited the migrants to come watch our players train. I invited my players to also put a full stop on all these issues and focus on the match.”

So begins Van Gaal’s third tilt at winning a World Cup, the first being denied by Jason McAteer at Lansdowne Road on September 1st, 2001. That led to his resignation but 13 years later “The Iron Tulip” led the Netherlands to the semi-final in Brazil, only to lose 4-2 on penalties to Argentina.

The two-time Ajax and two-time Barca manager, who also had stints at Bayern Munich and Manchester United, before prostate cancer removed him from the public eye, re-enters the global arena one last time (Ronald Koeman takes over for the Euros qualification campaign in Ireland’s group).

READ MORE

“I accepted this job because there was no one else available – that’s my view – it was five years after leaving Manchester and that is telling enough,” said Van Gaal. “I believe in this squad, in this group of players. In 2014 we came third with a squad that is of lesser quality, so I expect more of this squad.

“Of course it depends on tactical and technical skills and a bit of luck but I think we could become world champions but there are squads, in my view, of a higher level than our squad. So, it is about how we cope with that.”

On what made 2014 in Brazil a relative success, he said: “There are always players in a group who do not want to implement what you say. So, what I do is remove them.”

Van Gaal gestured to Liverpool’s goliath Virgil van Dijk. “There is a wonderful captain sitting beside me and that makes things a lot easier for me.”

Group A is the dream scenario for any European side, as the Netherlands drew hosts Qatar, Ecuador and the African champions sans their iconic forward.

“Qatar has been working together for six months. There is a lot you can do in six months. I’ve only been working for a week. Not much you can do in a week. Senegal are African champions and they beat Egypt, who have big players. At first glance, Senegal would be the toughest opponent.

“Ecuador for me is a mystery – because for a long, long time the question was whether they would participate. My scouts have analysed them, but I haven’t yet.”

Ecuador were forced into the Court for Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne to escape expulsion from the World Cup for fielding the ineligible player Byron Castillo, who has been left out of their squad.

But Mané’s loss to injury lessens the entire tournament in comparative fashion to Cruyff in 1978, Maradona in 1994 and Roy Keane in 2002.

“Mané is out but we are without Memphis Depay so both teams must grapple with that,” said Van Gaal of his hamstrung Barca striker who remains with the squad. “I think Mané is an extraordinary player, I wanted him when I was manager of Manchester United. He was still at Southampton when I chased him. I am a fan of Mané, he can break open a match, so Senegal will miss him but the same applies to us, we are missing our top scorer and the king of the assists.”

What to do? Van Gaal’s philosophy remains unaltered: every Dutch team should field “three or four” creative players, with the rest “serving them”.

“If Memphis doesn’t play we have one creative player less so it would be logical to play Cody Gakpo not Davy Klaassen.”

Following that nugget of team news, the 71-year-old added: “I think I have given you enough.”