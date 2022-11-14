FAI liaising with Derry City and Shelbourne following FAI Cup final violence

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has said that it “remains committed to providing a safe environment” following violent clashes between supporters on Sunday in the midst of FAI Cup final.
Derry City saw off opponents Shelbourne by a convincing 4-0 margin.
There were two incidents related to the match to which gardaí were called, the first an altercation close to the stadium outside a Ringsend pub. Video footage circulated online showed fans chanting and lighting flares when walking down Irishtown Road before clashes erupted between rival fans outside the Irishtown House.
A number of people were arrested as a result of this incident.
In relation to events that took place outside the statement, Irish soccer’s governing body said: “The FAI is aware of a disturbance in the vicinity of the Aviva Stadium before the game and that a number of arrests were made during the disturbance. The FAI are liaising with both clubs on this incident.”
In addition, during the match an incident in the stands at the Aviva led to further arrests by gardaí. “Following a disturbance during the game involving a small number of supporters in the South Stand Lower, the FAI notes that the gardaí made a number of arrests around the incident which involved several individuals supporting the same club,” continued the FAI statement.
“The FAI is liaising with the club on this matter.”