‘Where do we draw the line?’ - Stephen Kenny to attend World Cup in Qatar

Stephen Kenny will attend the World Cup in Qatar. Ahead of the monumental task of finding a way past France and the Netherlands, to qualify for Euro 2024, the Republic of Ireland manager will squeeze eight group games into five days.

Never one to shy away from controversial issues, Kenny believes that his scouting mission supersedes human rights concerns around the country.

“It’s a brief enough stint, but I get to see France twice – against Denmark and Tunisia – and I get to see Holland as well. So that’s the idea, to prepare for March.”

Ireland open their European Championship qualification campaign against France in Dublin on March 27th. In between the French World Cup matches the Dutch play Qatar on November 29th at Al Bayt stadium, and Kenny will presumably go to see Spain versus Germany on November 27th.

But a reminder of his Dundalk programme notes, when he regularly highlighted blatant wrongs in society, prompted an explanation.

“It’s a valid question. I think it’s something we have to consider. I was surprised when two World Cups were handed out to Russia and Qatar together [in 2010] and the decision around that. [What the criteria was based on for] giving a World Cup to Qatar at that time was questionable. No doubt about that.

“But what do boycotts actually achieve, going back to the Olympics in Russia [1980] and America [1984]? By me going am I going to influence anything? I probably am not. For me, for football reasons, I learned important lessons going to see Portugal in the Euros last year.

“Eight games, five nights and I’m out of it. I’m employed to the job to the best of my ability and I’m not doing it right if I’m not getting the opportunity to see the teams there.

“But I see the other argument as well. Where do we go with Saudi Arabia – the mass beheadings, we have seen that in recent times – and the treatment of women in Iran. Where do we go with all that? Where do we draw the line and where do we not? So big questions overall.”

Big questions also surround the persecution of the LGBTIQ+ community, which has been largely ignored by Fifa, just as they refuse to create a compensation fund for the families of migrant workers who died building the stadiums, roads, rail and skyscrapers inside this tiny country on the Arabian peninsula.

Kenny also seemed surprised by the 50-50 chances of Erling Haaland playing in front of 45,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium next Thursday.

“Erling’s physical situation as of now is a bit uncertain,” said Norway manager Stale Solbakken, “but we have in no way given up on him taking part in at least one of these matches.”

“He is a phenomenon,” said Kenny of the 22-year-old who has bagged 21 goals from 23 caps.

Norway host Finland three days after the Ireland game, which lands inside an unsanctioned international window that is denying Ireland both Derby County midfielders Jason Knight and Conor Hourihane as the League One club refused to release the players ahead of Tuesday’s FA Cup tie against Torquay United.

Shane Duffy has been left out of the Ireland squad due to personal reasons. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“I have no idea why it isn’t a fully sanctioned window that we can demand everyone [is released],” said Kenny. “They have competitive matches, but from our point of view playing for your country is the pinnacle of your career, and should be above everything. Ideally we want everyone here but there’s nothing we can do.”

The loss of two midfielders means a recall for Jamie McGrath, who has revived his club career at Dundee United, but Ireland under-21 skipper Conor Coventry misses out on a first senior call-up.

“If Josh [Cullen] hadn’t made it, Conor would be in contention for that position,” said Kenny of the West Ham United player. “He’s played in the Europa Conference League and an hour in the Carabao Cup which is fine but it’s very hard to get a Premier League opportunity with the level of player there.”

Kenny continually emphasises the value of Irish players securing minutes at club level, but Shane Duffy’s exclusion is not down to making four one-minute cameos since Brighton & Hove Albion loaned him to Fulham.

“Shane is left out of the squad for personal reasons,” Kenny revealed at the announcement of the 26-man panel.

“I think it’s been well documented that he’s not played many games, he’s in the prime of his career, a 30-year-old centre back, so when he gets playing regular football, he’ll excel again.”

Evan Ferguson has leap-frogged the injured Troy Parrott and Adam Idah into the Ireland squad. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Norwich centre-half Andrew Omobamidele misses out again through injury.

The Brighton-Ireland connection remains strong with Evan Ferguson, the 18-year-old centre forward selected by Bohemians at just 14, getting a chance to leap over injured pair Adam Idah and Troy Parrott.

“We are still learning about Evan. It’s gone well for him at Brighton, to a degree, the next step is the hardest step, to get into the first team and play regularly [in the Premier League], as he’s up against international players in that position in Trossard and Welbeck, so it’s not easy.”

“He scores great headed goals which is rare enough now, we are not producing that type of player. He’s a natural goalscorer and it will be good experience for him in the squad.”

Ferguson has stiff competitive to win a first cap against Norway or in Malta as Scott Hogan (9 goals), Will Keane (7), Michael Obafemi (3) and Chiedozie Ogbene (5) are making notable impacts in the English Championship this season.

There are four League of Ireland players on standby, Shamrock Rovers trio Rory Gaffney, Dan Cleary and Neil Farrugia along with Derry City goalkeeper Briana Maher.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

Forwards: Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

Fixtures - November 17th: Republic of Ireland v Norway, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm. November 20th: Malta v Republic of Ireland, Ta’Quli National Stadium, 7pm.