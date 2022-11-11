UCD to enjoy another season in Premier Division after playoff win over Waterford

UCD 1 Waterford 0

Tommy Lonergan’s first-half winner proved decisive as UCD will enjoy another season in the Premier Division as the vast bulk of the 2,781 attendance at Richmond Park trooped away disappointed as Waterford face a second successive season in the lower tier.

Junior Quitirna should have forced extra-time in a dramatic finish to the game, but missed a 94th minute penalty as Waterford finished with 10 men.

The sides swapped early chances before UCD’s more direct approach delivered what would prove the only goal of the game on 15 minutes.

Having been clumsily fouled by Alex Baptiste, UCD winger Alex Nolan whipped an inviting ball into the area for Lonergan to out jump hesitant goalkeeper Paul Martin to head home his seventh league goal of the season.

Desperate defending prevented Blues levelling eight minutes later following a right scramble in the UCD area.

Sam Todd initially blocked a shot from Shane Griffin with Yassine En-Neyah’s header then cleared off the line before Phoenix Patterson’s follow up was deflected for a corner.

UCD remained the team with a better shape to them one the early stage of the second half, Dara Keane drilling wide with a snap shot early on.

And though enjoying plenty of the ball, Waterford continued to huff and puff before Moore produced the save of the night on the hour, parrying away a deflected shot from Patterson.

Continuing to dominate possession, much of Waterford’s good approach play was lacking a finish as UCD defended doggedly.

Waterford skipper Kilian Cantwell came close to levelling on 85 minutes, his half volley flashing wide.

Frustration then got the better of Waterford right on 90 minutes when Cantwell was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

The real drama then arrived three minutes into added time when Waterford were awarded a penalty for handball against UCD captain Jack Keaney from substitute Real Uche’s shot.

Despite missing a penalty in the First Division play-off semi-final first leg against Treaty United, Quitirna took the ball off Wassim Auoachria, who had scored from the spot in that second leg, only to blaze it high over the crossbar.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher, Todd, Keaney, Osam; Brennan, Caffrey; Nolan (Higgins, 83), Keane, Dignam; Lonergan.

Waterford: Martin; T. Sobowale (Uche, 77), Baptiste, Cantwell, Power; O’Keeffe; Quitirna, Griffin, En-Neyah (Larkin, 90), Patterson; Aouachria.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin)

Attendance: 2,781