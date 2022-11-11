Klopp welcomes investment to allow Liverpool compete in transfer market

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a training session - while happy with his young players he said 'sometimes you have to spend'. Photograph: PA

Jürgen Klopp believes Fenway Sports Group’s search for fresh investment is necessary to allow Liverpool to compete for the best talents on the market.

The Liverpool manager, who will miss today’s meeting with Southampton after being handed a one-match ban for his red card against Manchester City last month, has welcomed the decision of the club’s owner to seek investment.

While Klopp is unsure about the size of the stake that could be sold or the timeframe, he is confident it will increase his spending power.

With Jude Bellingham likely to be priced at £100m or more next summer, should Borussia Dortmund decide to sell the Liverpool target, Klopp admits the club may need to change its spending model to continue to sign proven quality.

“In the structure we had we were obviously able to spend money but we always had to look and say: ‘What did we earn?’” he said. “That was always the situation. The two biggest transfers we did in the past with Ali [Alisson] and Virg [Virgil van Dijk], we all know how it happened. We got some money from Barcelona [£142m for Philippe Coutinho] and spent it wisely, I would say. How we did it so far brought us to where we are, fine, but fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this.

“Nothing gets cheaper. There is the inflation rate for all of us and in football as well. Sometimes you have to spend. We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I am so positive about the impact they will have in the future whenever that starts. Like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic], Calvin [Ramsay], Ben Doak, Bobby Clark – really interesting. They all are.

“But from time to time you have to throw in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35. From time to time you have to take some risk. I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine.”

Klopp believes potential investors will be attracted by Liverpool’s global stature and the prospect of buying into a stable club. “That is my feeling as well,” he replied when asked whether Liverpool, with Anfield’s redevelopment to be completed next year and a new training ground in place, were positioned to achieve more success.

“We are not in the table like it should be, so the football could be more stable, but the club itself is incredibly stable. The stuff we put together in the last years is outstanding.

“We have a coaching staff and manager who have committed long term, all really stable, and everybody is on fire. This club is already one of the biggest in the world but we have to keep going. Setbacks are normal but when you are stable you can go from there again and that is what is going through my mind.”