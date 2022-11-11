‘I nearly missed my last ever game’ - David Kelly recalls FAI Cup drama with Derry City

This, surely, is not how the story ends, latibulating at Birmingham airport, the runway hiding beneath a thick blanket of fog on the last day of your playing career. World Cups, European Championships, multiple league promotions and it is all in jeopardy of finishing up next to the duty-free shop.

It is October 27th, 2002, the morning of the FAI Cup final. It will be David Kelly’s last game, bringing the curtain down on a 19-year playing career when Derry City face Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park.

The Birmingham-born striker, capped 26-times by Ireland, was 36 when he joined the Candystripes in August 2002 for what was planned always to be short-term stay before he entered the coaching arena.

A couple of weeks before the final, Kelly was named assistant manager at Tranmere Rovers, but Derry and Prenton Park officials reached an agreement that allowed him to finish his playing days in the cup decider. Splendid. Nothing could go wrong. Until it did.

“I had hoped to get a flight the night before, but it couldn’t be sorted,” recalls Kelly. “So I had a flight early on the morning of the game, still leaving plenty of time. Then, disaster, flights were delayed and cancelled because of fog. The longer the wait went on, the more I feared the worst.”

Jim Roddy, Derry City chairman, was on the phone wondering where the hell his striker was? Roddy had a man waiting at Dublin airport to pick Kelly up. Only there was no sign of Kelly.

“There was massive panic. It was very stressful,” says Kelly.

He made a career out of scoring goals, 250 in over 700 league and cup appearances. It was his thing. But so too was arriving early.

“Anybody who knows me, I am never late for anything,” says Kelly. “If I’m supposed to be somewhere at 7pm I’m there at 6.30.”

Eventually the skies cleared and the fading of the light on Kelly’s career was put on hold. With roughly 50 minutes to kick-off he crashed through the dressing room door in a state of flux and relief, greeted by satirical applause and raucous whooping, with some Derry players wondering aloud how much Kelly would be fined for turning up late.

“It was more embarrassment than anything with me because I’d spent my whole life being on time and then I nearly missed the last game I was ever going to play,” he adds. “Thankfully I arrived with enough time for a warm-up. If I had been any later I probably wouldn’t have played because there was too much chaos.”

David Kelly scores against England in 1995 that was infamously abandoned due to rioting. Photograph: James Meehan/Inpho

Derry won the cup final 1-0, Liam Coyle netting the only goal early in the second half. Kelly cleared a goal-bound header by Rovers off the line soon after, but that is not the moment he reflects on most from his own performance.

“I had a fantastic opportunity to score but I absolutely fluffed my lines, which was really frustrating. I can still remember it.”

Kelly joined in the celebrations immediately afterwards, but then as the rest of the Derry players prepared to party the night away, he cleaned the mud from his boots, dropped them in his bag and closed the zip on his playing days.

In his career, Kelly was part of Ireland squads at Euro 88, Italia 90 and USA 94. He is also remembered by many Irish fans for his goal against England at Lansdowne Road in 1995, a game that was abandoned because of rioting.

On this very week 35 years ago, November 10th 1987, Kelly made one of the most eye-catching international debuts of all time, scoring a hat-trick against Israel.

“I was very fortunate to play with so many fantastic players for Ireland,” recalls Kelly. “It was a group of friends playing football, that’s what we were. Jack [Charlton] was a special person, a really special man and I’m grateful to have been involved at that time.”

The 2002 FAI cup final, for all the external melodrama, was a proud day for Kelly who, despite a lengthy career, had never won a cup medal until then. Still, that evening he was back at the airport. The following morning he was a former player coaching at Tranmere.

“There was certainly no fanfare or anything like that,” recalls Kelly of his departure from the Derry celebrations.

“There was time for a quick pint, everybody was bouncing around, you wished them well and literally you just headed for the exit.”

Kelly has since built up an extensive coaching CV with clubs including Preston North End, Nottingham Forest, Scunthorpe and most recently Northampton Town. Having taken a break, he is now keen to get back involved again and he has never forgotten his brief, but rewarding, spell at the Brandywell.

David Kelly in action for Ireland against Bulgaria in 1987. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

“I have an app and it’s set up to alert me whenever any of the clubs I’ve been involved with score a goal. I played with 11, coached ten, so my phone is constantly beeping every weekend! Hopefully Derry can win.”

He has his FAI Cup medal sitting at home alongside those he won through league promotions with Walsall, Newcastle United and Sunderland.

Perhaps it was fitting David Kelly’s last game took place in Dublin, his father being a son of Crumlin. And no harm either that last hurrah also happened to be a winning cup final. Roy of the Rovers stuff. Or Kelly’s Heroes. When the fog parted, it was quite the coda to quite the career.

“20 years, it has gone in a blink,” he smiles wistfully. “I feel blessed that I was given that opportunity to play a few games in the League of Ireland. And it was special it finished up with the Irish cup final.”

That is how the story ends.