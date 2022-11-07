Champions League last-16 draw: Liverpool paired with Real Madrid in repeat of last season’s final

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet once again in the Champions League knockout stafe. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

Liverpool have been handed a rematch with Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16.

The clash is a repeat of last season’s final in Paris which the Spanish side won. Madrid also saw off Jurgen Klopp’s side in the 2018 finals and in the 2021 quarter-finals.

At Monday morning’s draw in Nyon, Chelsea were paired with Borussia Dortmund, Spurs have been handed a tie with AC Milan while Manchester City’s reward for topping their group is a tie with RB Leipzig.

Away from the English sides, the highlight of the draw is undoubtedly Bayern Munich’s impending clash with PSG, a brutal draw for the Germans considering they won all six of their group games.

READ MORE

In the other ties, Club Brugge have been paired with Benfica, Napoli’s group-topping form sees them drawn with Frankfurt while Inter Milan will take on Porto.

The first legs are scheduled for February 14th/15th and 21st/22nd, with the second legs on March 7th/8th and 14th/15th.

Champions League last-16 draw

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Porto

PSG vs Bayern Munich