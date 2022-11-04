Premier League weekend fixtures, kick-off times, team news and TV details

Erling Haaland is in line to return to the Manchester City team for the home Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Sascha Schuermann/AFP via Getty Images

Saturday (3.0 unless stated)

Leeds (15) v AFC Bournemouth (14)

Leeds will be without forward Luis Sinisterra, who has been ruled out until after the World Cup break due to foot ligament damage. Tyler Adams (calf) returned to action in last week’s win at Liverpool but Stuart Dallas (fractured femur) and Adam Forshaw (ankle) remain long-term absentees.

Bournemouth will be without goalkeeper Neto due to a hamstring strain. The game comes too soon for David Brooks (hamstring) and captain Lloyd Kelly (ankle), while Dominic Solanke is likely to feature again for the Cherries after he managed to play against Tottenham at the weekend.

READ MORE

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Leeds L L L L W; AFC Bournemouth W D L L L

Top scorers: Rodrigo (Leeds) 6; Kieffer Moore & Philip Billing (AFC Bournemouth) 3

Match odds: H 3-4 A 7-2 D 11-4

Referee: Tony Harrington

Manchester City (2) v Fulham (7)

Erling Haaland seems likely to return for City, having missed two games with a combination of a foot injury and illness. Manuel Akanji has overcome the knock which kept him out in midweek but England pair Kyle Walker (abdominal) and Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) are not yet ready to feature.

Fulham will be without Neeskens Kebano for several months after the winger sustained a ruptured Achilles in training. Layvin Kurzawa has trained with the team all week after a muscle problem but Manor Solomon remains on the long-term injured list.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Man City W W L W W; Fulham L D W W D

Top scorers: Erling Haaland (Man City) 22; Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 9

Match odds: H 1-8 A 20-1 D 15-2

Referee: Darren England

Nottingham Forest (20) v Brentford (11)

Forest will be without Giulian Biancone, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in training. Moussa Niakhate, Harry Toffolo (both hamstring) and Omar Richards (hairline fracture) remain in the treatment room.

Brentford will be missing striker Ivan Toney, who will serve a one-match ban, but Mathias Jensen should be involved after recovering from the dead leg which forced him off just before half-time against Wolves. Christian Norgaard could also be set for a return while Pontus Jansson (thigh) and Aaron Hickey (ankle) are out until after the World Cup.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Nottm Forest D L D W L; Brentford L W D L D

Top scorers: Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottm Forest) 3; Ivan Toney (Brentford) 8

Match odds: H 9-5 A 6-4 D 23-10

Referee: Andre Marriner

Wolves (19) v Brighton (8)

Wolves will be without suspended striker Diego Costa, who starts a three-game ban after being sent off against Brentford. Matheus Nunes (shoulder) is rated 50/50 and will be assessed but Raul Jimenez (groin), Toti, Pedro Neto (ankle) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) are still out.

Danny Welbeck could feature for Brighton after returning to fitness. The Seagulls are also waiting on Joel Veltman after he missed the win over Chelsea with a calf injury.

Last season: Wolves 0 Brighton 3, Brighton 0 Wolves 1

Last five league matches: Wolves L W L L D; Brighton L L D L W

Top scorers: Ruben Neves (Wolves) 3; Leandro Trossard (Brighton) 7

Match odds: H 12-5 A 23-20 D 23-10

Referee: Graham Scott

Everton (12) v Leicester (18), 5.30 – Live Sky Sports Premier League

Everton centre backs Ben Godfrey (broken leg) and Yerry Mina (calf) are back in training but are not in contention for the visit of the Foxes. Nathan Patterson could come back into the side after a substitute appearance last weekend on his return from injury.

Leicester will make a late call on captain Jonny Evans as he works his way back from a calf injury. Ricardo Pereira has made progress on his return from a ruptured Achilles but will not return until after the World Cup.

Last season: Leicester 1 Everton 2, Everton 1 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Everton L L L W D; Leicester L D W W L

Top scorers: Anthony Gordon (Everton) 3; James Maddison (Leicester) 6

Match odds: H 11-8 A 2-1 D 23-10

Referee: David Coote

Sunday (2.0 unless stated)

Chelsea (6) v Arsenal (1), 12.0 – Live BT Sport 1

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell will undergo a scan on Friday afternoon to determine the extent of his hamstring injury. Graham Potter does not expect goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (plantar fascia) to be available until after the World Cup, while Carney Chukwuemeka is ruled out with a hamstring issue. Midfielder Mateo Kovacic looks set to return after missing the midweek Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb with a calf issue.

Arsenal will assess Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu after he limped off during Thursday’s Europa League win over FC Zurich. Bukayo Saka could start having come off the bench against the Swiss, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is in contention following a calf complaint. Emile Smith Rowe and Matt Turner (both groin) miss out while the likes of William Saliba, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey should all return.

Last season: Chelsea 2 Arsenal 4, Arsenal 0 Chelsea 2

Last five league matches: Chelsea W W D D L; Arsenal W W W D W

Top scorers: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) 5; Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli & Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 5

Match odds: H 6-4 A 9-5 D 9-4

Referee: Michael Oliver

Aston Villa (16) v Manchester United (5)

Unai Emery takes charge of Villa for the first time. Goalkeeper EMI Martinez is expected to be fit after going off in the 4-0 defeat at Newcastle with a head injury. Diego Carlos (Achilles), Boubacar Kamara (knee) and Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) all remain out for the hosts.

United will be without suspended midfielder Bruno Fernandes after he received his fifth booking of the season in last week’s win against West Ham. Antony (leg), Jadon Sancho (illness) and Anthony Martial (back) will all be assessed. Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire are pushing for recalls after starting Thursday night’s Europa League win against Real Sociedad on the bench.

Last season: Aston Villa 2 Man Utd 2, Man Utd 0 Aston Villa 1

Last five league matches: Aston Villa D L L W L; Man Utd W D W D W

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Aston Villa) 4; Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 7

Match odds: H 12-5 A 11-10 D 5-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Southampton (17) v Newcastle (4) – Live Sky Sports Premier League

Southampton will have both Romeo Lavia (hamstring) and Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) back in contention. Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring) and Tino Livramento (knee) continue their rehabilitation.

Newcastle will be without in-form midfielder Joelinton as he sits out through suspension. Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar are expected to be available after recovering from a cold and a tight hamstring respectively. Karl Darlow (ankle) and Paul Dummett (calf) are making progress, but Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Ritchie (calf) and Alexander Isak (thigh) are still out.

Last season: Southampton 1 Newcastle 2, Newcastle 2 Southampton 2

Last five league matches: Southampton L D W D L; Newcastle W D W W W

Top scorers: Che Adams (Southampton) 5; Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) 7

Match odds: H 29-10 A 10-11 D 13-5

Referee: Stuart Atwell

West Ham (13) v Crystal Palace (10)

West Ham could have Lucas Paqueta available after a shoulder injury, although he is likely to be on the bench. Nayef Aguerd, who is yet to make his league debut, is in contention after he played the full game in Bucharest on Thursday in the Europa Conference League.

Crystal Palace will check on forward Odsonne Edouard and midfielder Cheick Doucoure. Midfielder James McArthur (groin), defender Chris Richards (thigh), goalkeeper Jack Butland (wrist) and full back Nathan Ferguson (ankle) remain unavailable.

Last season: Crystal Palace 2 West Ham 3, West Ham 2 Crystal Palace 2

Last five league matches: West Ham W D L W L; Crystal Palace W D W L W

Top scorers: Gianluca Scamacca & Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) 4; Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 5

Match odds: H 10-11 A 16-5 D 12-5

Referee: Paul Tierney

Tottenham Hotspur (3) v Liverpool (9), 4.30 – Live Sky Sports Premier League

Tottenham have several injuries to contend with but Dejan Kulusevski could return. The Swede has not played for Spurs since September 17th due to a hamstring issue but took part in training on Friday and will be assessed alongside Rodrigo Bentancur (fatigue) and Lucas Moura (calf). Cristian Romero and Richarlison (both calf) are definitely sidelined, while Son Heung-min is absent due to a fracture around his left eye.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner misses the trip to north London after suffering concussion in the Champions League win over Napoli. However, captain Jordan Henderson returns after being rested in midweek, with left back Andy Robertson coming back into the team after being an unused substitute. Centre back Ibrahima Konate looks set to start his first Premier League match of the season.

Last season: Liverpool 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1, Tottenham Hotspur 2 Liverpool 2

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur W W L L W; Liverpool L W W L L

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 11; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 12

Match odds: H 11-5 A 23-20 D 13-5

Referee: Andrew Madley