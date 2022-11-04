Pep Guardiola hits back at Ibrahimovic jibe: ‘He’s right, I’m so jealous of Haaland’

Pep Guardiola was reluctant to get drawn into a war of words with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. File photograph: PA

Manchester City v Fulham,

Saturday, Etihad Stadium,

3pm (Live on Premier Sports)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sarcastically claimed he is jealous of Erling Haaland in a blunt retort to another dig from old adversary Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

READ MORE

Veteran former Barcelona striker Ibrahimovic has suggested Haaland will only continue to flourish at Manchester City if manager Guardiola tempers his ego.

Ibrahimovic fell out with Guardiola over a decade ago during the Catalan’s time in charge at the Nou Camp and has remained critical in the years since.

In his autobiography, Ibrahimovic likened himself to a Ferrari that needed premium fuel and should be driven flat out on the motorway, but complained that Guardiola treated him like a diesel-filled Fiat in the countryside.

The Swede’s latest salvo came as he reflected on fellow forward Haaland’s stunning start at the Etihad Stadium, with the Norwegian having scored 22 goals in 16 City appearances.

Ibrahimovic told Canal+: “Is Guardiola able to improve him? That depends on the ego that Guardiola has, if he allows himself to be bigger than Haaland or not. He didn’t allow me or the others to be as big.”

Guardiola clearly did not want to get drawn into a war of words with the 41-year-old, who is now at AC Milan, as he reflected on his comments at a press conference on Friday.

With tongue apparently in cheek, Guardiola said: “He is right, he is completely right. In this club, in this team, my ego is beyond every other person, every player! I don’t like it when Erling scores three goals, and all the highlight is for him. I am so jealous! Honestly, so jealous!

“I said, ‘Erling, please no more goals, otherwise the Sun and Daily Mail won’t talk about me, and just about me. He is right, he knows me perfectly. He can write another book.”

When it was suggested Guardiola might be being sarcastic, he responded: “No. I am right in what I am saying. My ego is … phwoosh!”

Liverpool threat?

Meanwhile, Guardiola believes Liverpool remain a strong threat to the champions in the title race. Second-placed City head into this week’s round of fixtures 13 points clear of the side that have been their closest rival in recent seasons.

Guardiola, whose side host Fulham on Saturday, said: “They have the same manager and squad who were able to make 17 victories in a row, 18 victories in a row in the past. Why are they not able to do it again?

“Nobody knows what is going to happen after the World Cup, there’s the transfer window, players coming back. This is my feeling. I would say Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham, [Manchester] United and Liverpool. I think these teams can fight for the title.”

Guardiola also confirmed that Haaland is “much better” and could return to action against Fulham. The manager did not risk him for City’s Champions League clash with Sevilla in midweek, after the Norwegian picked up a knock against former club Borussia Dortmund the previous week.

“A good step, he starts training today [Friday]. We see this afternoon. We consider his opinion, the doctor’s opinion, [if he will play] 90 minutes or less minutes, we’ll see.”

Pique tribute

The Spaniard also praised Gerard Pique after the Barcelona defender announced he will retire this week, with his final match for Barcelona, where he won two Champions League titles during Guardiola’s time as manager there, to be on Saturday.

“Surprise news. I know his mum and dad, he is an incredible human being, huge personality,” said Guardiola. “A player for the big games, never not in the highest level. All the big clubs need these kind of players. He won everything for Barcelona and Spain. The time arrives, the future will be bright, he’s a smart guy. An honour to be his manager, we spent an incredible four years together. His dream came true, 13, 14, 15 years being there [Barcelona] all the time.”