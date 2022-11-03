Ireland return to international action against Morocco in Spain

Ireland will play against Morocco later this month in a return to action following World Cup qualification. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Vera Pauw’s Ireland side will return to international action for the first time since achieving World Cup qualification when they take on Morocco in a friendly. The fixture will be played in Marbella, Spain on November 14th. It is the first time the two countries will meet at senior women’s level.

Broadcast details for the game are yet to be announced.

The friendly comes as part of an eight-day training camp that Ireland will undergo in what amounts to the starting point for World Cup preparation. Ireland have been drawn against Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group B of next summer’s global showpiece.

Alongside the Morocco game, Ireland will play a behind-closed-doors match against the same opposition that will not constitute an official international fixture.

“It has been a challenge to find an opponent at such short notice but we are really pleased that we can confirm this training camp in Marbella followed by a game against Morocco which will represent an ideal test as we begin our World Cup preparations,” said Pauw.

“While we would have liked to play in front of our fans, it has not been possible to find a suitable opponent for a home fixture so we will have to wait until next year to thank our fans for their unbelievable support that helped us to achieve qualification to our first ever World Cup.

”We have international windows in February, April and June next year to continue our preparations for the World Cup and we are busy working on our plans around those dates. But, right now, we want to make the most of this camp which gives us the opportunity to see all of our players playing under the type of pressure that you only get in international football.”