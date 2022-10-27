Europa League: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to score in easy Manchester United win

Manchester United 3 Sheriff Tiraspol 0

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the starting line-up as they sealed a place in the Europa League knockout rounds with a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who was left out of the squad for the weekend Premier League trip to Chelsea for disciplinary reasons, scored United’s third goal after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford had given the home side a comfortable lead.

United are in second place in Group E with 12 points from five matches ahead of their visit to Real Sociedad in their final pool game next week, where victory could see them top the table and book a place straight into the last 16.

READ MORE

Sociedad defeated Omonia 2-0 thanks to goals from Robert Navarro and Brais Mendez, while Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma kept their knockout round hopes alive with a 2-1 win at HJK Helsinki in Group C after striker Tammy Abraham scored their opener.

[ Europa League: PSV Eindhoven win to make Arsenal wait ]

Elsewhere, West Ham eased into the last 16 of the Europa Conference League after Manuel Lanzini’s penalty secured a 1-0 win over Silkeborg.

Already guaranteed a place in the knock-out stages, the Hammers needed just a point to be sure of topping Group B and avoiding a two-legged play-off in February.

But they maintained their perfect record in Europe this season with a seventh win from their seven matches in total.