FAI’s newly-created role designed to hasten the development of women’s game

Vera Pauw: 'Every girl in Ireland should have the right and the opportunity to have the same facilities as the boys have, and that is not yet the case.' Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Applications for the newly-created FAI role, head of women’s and girls football, close on November 11th.

That the association is seeking candidates with “a deep understanding of the Irish football landscape” and “leadership experience in a business or sporting capacity” suggests they have a shortlist in mind already.

The salary was not listed but a UEFA B coaching qualification and playing experience are “desirable” elements to bring to a position that will report into FAI director of football Marc Canham while also joining the association’s “football leadership team”.

“We have truly fantastic role models in our current Ireland women’s national team, guided by an excellent manager in Vera Pauw, who are already inspiring women and girls all around the country to get involved in enjoying football at various levels,” said FAI ceo Jonathan Hill.

“We must build on their magnificent qualification to the 2023 Fifa World Cup to ensure that women’s and girls’ football does fulfil its full potential.”

There was no mention in the FAI statement of Pauw’s recent insistence that lasting progress will only come when fundamental changes are made in Irish football as “there is no pathway from age six to the top” and “every girl in Ireland should have the right and the opportunity to have the same facilities as the boys have, and that is not yet the case”.

“We need an under-15 league,” added Pauw, “because so many girls stop playing because there is no opportunity.”