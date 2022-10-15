Tottenham close the gap on Arsenal after home victory over Everton

Tottenham 2 Everton 0

Tottenham closed to within a point of Premier League leaders Arsenal after a 2-0 home win against Everton.

Harry Kane celebrated his 400th appearance for Tottenham with his ninth league goal of the season from the penalty spot after a goalless first half and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg sealed the points with a late second.

Antonio Conte’s side have consolidated their position in third place, moving level on 23 points with Manchester City and seven ahead of Chelsea, who have two games in hand.

Everton have dropped to 13th after their fourth league defeat of the season.

Arsenal and Manchester City play at Leeds and Liverpool, respectively, on Sunday, while Chelsea travel to Aston Villa.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s second-half penalty rescued a point for Fulham, who hit back twice to draw 2-2 with Bournemouth at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic converted his seventh league goal of the season after he had been brought down by Jefferson Lerma.

Dominic Solanke’s early opener for Bournemouth had been cancelled out by Fulham’s summer signing Issa Diop before the visitors regained a first-half lead through Lerma.

The Cherries extended their unbeaten run under interim boss Gary O’Neil to six matches.

Wolves climbed out of the bottom three after goalkeeper Jose Sa’s late penalty heroics secured his side a 1-0 home win against Nottingham Forest.

Sa kept out Brennan Johnson’s spot-kick, despite nursing a broken wrist, after the video assistant referee ruled Matheus Nunes had tugged back Ryan Yates.

Wolves, under caretaker bosses Steve Davis and James Collins, had taken a second-half lead with a penalty of their own after an earlier VAR intervention.

Forest defender Harry Toffolo was penalised for handball following a lengthy delay and Ruben Neves converted.

Wolves defender Max Kilman’s first-half header hit a post, while Forest have dropped to the bottom of the table.

In the lunchtime kick-off, Leicester missed the chance to climb out of the bottom three after being held 0-0 by Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium in front of England boss Gareth Southgate.