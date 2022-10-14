Premier League weekend fixtures, kick-off times, team news and TV details

Matt Doherty is in line for a start for Tottenham Hotspur in the Saturday evening game at home to Everton. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/Getty Images

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)

Leicester (20) v Crystal Palace (15), 12.30 – Live BT Sport 1

Jonny Evans is a doubt for Leicester. The Northern Ireland defender has a tight calf and boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping he will be fit. Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Nampalys Mendy (knee) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are all out but Timothy Castagne (face) is fit.

Will Hughes misses out for Palace through illness. The Eagles have no new injury concerns but boss Patrick Vieira is unable to welcome back of any his absentees. Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (Achilles), Chris Richards (leg) and Jack Butland (hand) remain out.

Last season: Leicester 2 Crystal Palace 1, Crystal Palace 2 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Leicester L L L W L; Crystal Palace L D D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): James Maddison (Leicester) 5; Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 4

Match odds: H: 5-4; D: 12-5; A: 21-10

Referee: Andrew Madley

Fulham (9) v Bournemouth (8)

Fulham will make a late call over the fitness of Aleksandar Mitrovic. Willian will be available but Kenny Tete and Layvin Kurzawa are out injured. Manor Solomon is on the long-term injured list.

Bournemouth’s options have been boosted by the return to fitness of Joe Rothwell (quad) and Ben Pearson (ankle). Skipper Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and David Brooks (hamstring) remain out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham W L W L L; Bournemouth D W D D W

Top scorers (all competitions): Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 6; Phillip Billing (Bournemouth) 3

Match odds: H: 17-20; D: 27-10; A: 3-1

Referee: Graham Scott

Wolves (18) v Nottingham Forest (19) – Live Premier Sports 1

Wolves will welcome back captain Ruben Neves from suspension. Ireland centre back Nathan Collins remains banned but Boubacar Traore is expected to be available following illness. Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle), Chiquinho (knee) and Raul Jimenez (groin) remain out.

Nottingham Forest have no fresh injuries, but Jack Colback is still struggling with a back injury and is unlikely to play a part. Omar Richards (leg) and Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) are out.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Wolves D W L L L; Nottingham Forest L L L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Daniel Podence (Wolves) 2; Sam Surridge, Taiwo Awoniyi & Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) 2

Match odds: H: 7-10; D: 27-10; A: 4-1

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Tottenham Hotspur (3) v Everton (12), 5.30 – Live Sky Sports Premier League

Dejan Kulusevski will not be available for Tottenham after undergoing another MRI. Emerson Royal is banned, so Matt Doherty could get a start.

Everton forward Anthony Gordon is suspended but Abdoulaye Doucoure returns after missing last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United for personal reasons. Mason Holgate (knee) will not be in the squad, while fellow centre back Yerry Mina (calf) is also out.

Last season: Tottenham Hotspur 5 Everton 0, Everton 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur D W W L W; Everton D D W W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 9; Demarai Gray & Anthony Gordon (Everton) 2

Match odds: H: 1-2; D: 16-5; A: 6-1

Referee: Paul Tierney

SUNDAY (2pm unless stated)

Aston Villa (16) v Chelsea (4) – Live Sky Sports Premier League

Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey is fit after recovering from a muscle injury, but boss Steven Gerrard must still determine whether he can start or if he will be among the substitutes. Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Diego Carlos (knee), Lucas Digne (stress fracture) and Cameron Archer (groin) remain out.

Reece James will miss the game having seen a specialist over the weekend following a knee injury sustained in the Champions League win over AC Milan. No time frame has been placed on his comeback, but there are fears the defender could miss the World Cup. N’Golo Kante has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring issue.

Last season: Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 3, Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0

Last five league matches: Aston Villa L D W D D; Chelsea W L W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Leon Bailey, Douglas Luiz & Danny Ings (Aston Villa) 2; Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) 4

Match odds: H: 18-5; D: 13-5; A: 4-5

Referee: Robert Jones

Leeds (14) v Arsenal (1)

Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra is expected back in the starting line-up after a one-game ban. Junior Firpo is back in contention after having a minor setback on his return from a knee injury, but Pascal Struijk will retain his place at left back.

Gabriel Jesus will return to the Arsenal squad for the trip to Yorkshire having been rested for the Europa League victory over Bodö/Glimt. Oleksandr Zinchenko has been missing with a muscular issue and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Last season: Arsenal 2 Leeds 1, Leeds 1 Arsenal 4

Last five league matches: Leeds L D L D L; Arsenal W L W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Rodrigo (Leeds) 4; Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) 5

Match odds: H: 9-2; D: 16-5; A: 4-7

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Manchester United (5) v Newcastle United (6)

Anthony Martial (back) could return for Manchester United but midfielder Scott McTominay is suspended and captain Harry Maguire remains sidelined, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe also out.

Newcastle’s record signing Alexander Isak (thigh) is unlikely to be involved while Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring surgery) is out. Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin could start, but Matt Ritchie (calf), Karl Darlow (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain out.

Last season: Newcastle 1 Man Utd 1, Man Utd 4 Newcastle 1

Last five league matches: Man Utd W W W L W; Newcastle L D D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 5; Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) 4

Match odds: H: 19-20; D: 27-10; A: 13-5

Referee: Craig Pawson

Southampton (17) v West Ham (13)

Moussa Djenepo (illness) is a doubt for Southampton. Romeo Lavia is stepping up his recovery from a hamstring problem, while defender Tino Livramento (knee) is a long-term absentee.

West Ham will check on defenders Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna (hamstring). Michail Antonio could return from illness and Kurt Zouma, who has also been unwell, will be assessed. Maxwel Cornet is still out with a calf strain.

Last season: West Ham 2 Southampton 3, Southampton 0 West Ham 0

Last five league matches: Southampton W L L L L; West Ham D L L W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Che Adams (Southampton) 4; Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham) 6

Match odds: H: 9-5; D: 12-5; A: 29-20

Referee: Peter Bankes

Liverpool (10) v Manchester City (2), 4.30 – Live Sky Sports Premier League

Andy Robertson (knee) is expected to start for Liverpool. Curtis Jones (shin) could be included in the squad for the first time since the FA Community Shield win over City at the beginning of August.

Erling Haaland will return for Manchester City after being rested for the midweek Champions League trip to FC Copenhagen. The England trio of John Stones (hamstring), Kyle Walker (abdominal) and Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) remain out.

Last season: Man City 2 Liverpool 2, Liverpool 2 Man City 2

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W D D L; Man City W D W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Roberto Firmino & Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 8; Erling Haaland (Man City) 20

Match odds: H: 29-10; D: 3-1; A: 4-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor