FAI apologises for republican changing room song

Vera Pauw and the Football Association of Ireland have apologised after videos emerged of members of the Irish squad singing a republican chant following their win over Scotland on Tuesday night.

After the 1-0 victory which secured progress to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, a series of videos filmed of the changing room celebrations at Hampden Park were posted on social media.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the FAI and Ireland manager Pauw have apologised.

“The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Ireland Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the Fifa Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.”

“We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup,” said Ireland manager Pauw.

”We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

Amber Barrett’s second-half goal had earlier secured the victory that ensured Ireland’s progress to their first major tournament.