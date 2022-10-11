Scotland 0 Ireland 1: How the Irish players rated on a memorable night in Glasgow

1 Courtney Brosnan (Everton)

Brilliant again. Got down smartly to her left to save Weir’s first-half penalty, another high point in an Alpine campaign. Terrific save from Cuthbert straight after the goal kept Ireland ahead at a crucial time. Incredible campaign. Rating: 9

5 Niamh Fahey (Liverpool)

Unlucky to give away the penalty but regained her composure after the reprieve. Couldn’t have done much more with the header that nearly put Ireland ahead just before the break from a Campbell throw. Put her body on the line relentlessly. Rating: 8

7 Diane Caldwell (Manchester United)

Got disconnected from her full back Campbell too often, meaning the Scots got joy down the Ireland left, including the move that led to the penalty. Almost scored in the scramble before half-time. Much better second half. Rating: 7

Louise Quinn (Birmingham City)

Regal at the heart of the Ireland defence, patrolling the skies with a composure that some of her team-mates could have used. Ireland could have asked for nobody better to man the barricades as time ran down. Rating: 8

Jamie Finn (Birmingham City)

Linked up well with O’Gorman to lock down Ireland’s right flank – she won plenty of the throw-ins with which Campbell caused all the trouble. Brilliant tackle to deny Cuthbert just past the hour mark. An unsung hero finding her voice. Rating: 7

Megan Campbell (Liverpool)

Her grenade launch throw-ins were Ireland’s unashamed best weapon – they created four clear chances in the first half alone. In general play, she was too often wasteful and her positioning gave Scotland too much encouragement. Rating: 6

Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Guilty of a glaring miss in the first half, heading over from four yards out when it looked so much easier to score. Diligent in her defensive duties but Ireland needed more on the front foot. Dogged when the onslaught came near the end. Rating: 6

Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage)

Had a rock-’em-sock-’em battle with Cuthbert in the middle of the pitch. Couldn’t get on much possession around the middle but when the time came, she picked out the killer ball for Barrett. The World Cup is her rightful stage. Rating: 9

Lily Agg (London City Lionesses)

Bottled up Kerr effectively but Ireland needed her to keep tabs on Weir more than she did. Snapped into tackles and took on possession pretty well. Drew a brilliant save from Alexander in the first half. Rating: 7

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Ireland most dangerous player in open play yet again, her cross for O’Gorman’s miss in the first half was a thing of beauty. Showed massive leadership throughout – but especially late on when Ireland needed to eat the clock. Rating: 8

Heather Payne (Florida State Seminoles)

Another frustrating evening for Ireland’s ever-faithful roadrunner. The problem with making her run all night is that she is regularly out of puff when she gets on the ball. Needed more support. Eventually replaced by Barrett. Rating: 6

Substitutions

Only one but what a substitution. Amber Barrett showed incredible composure for her goal, running in on goal with a huge amount of thinking time and flicking a gorgeous finish past Alexander. Can’t ask for better. Rating: 8

Manager: Vera Pauw

Got a bit of luck along the way but deserved every bit of it. Four goals conceded in nine games shows the shape and discipline she has put on this Ireland team. And her sub won the game. She has changed the face of the game here with this. Rating: 9